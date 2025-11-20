What The Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Delaware
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are one of the best stories in college football. Led by Jake Dickert, they have become one of the most formidable teams in the country, capable of beating anyone in the ACC this season.
This week, though, they don't have to worry about another conference opponent, and instead will turn their focus to the Delaware Blue Hens for their final non-conference game of the season. In what will be an emotional senior day, the Demon Deacons will look to end their final home game on a high note.
So what do the stats say about the Demon Deacons' chances to end their final home game with a dominant win?
Defense Remains Dominant
For the Demon Deacons, the defense has been the story of the season. Finding a way to combine talented transfer portal acquisitions with veterans who have been within the program and have the experience needed to give them one of the most lethal defenses, not just in the conference, but in the country as well.
Now, for the Deacs, they get to face a Blue Hens offense that will test strength against strength. They come in with a pass-happy offense, willing to throw the ball, and having to, because of their struggles in the run game. They rank ninth in pass play percentage (58.41), sixth in passes per game (42.4), and fourth in passing yards per game (310.9). Their biggest struggle in the passing game is important, though. They rank 86th in FBS in completion percentage, finding a connection with their receivers only 60.47 percent of the time.
That will play right into the hands of head coach Jake Dickert, whose defense is 13th in the country in opponent completion percentage at a 56.39 percent success rate. They also keep everything in front of them, ranking fourth in the country in yards per pass, forcing their opponents to average only 5.5 yards per attempt. The one knock on the stellar defensive play is their inability to cause havoc, ranked in the 100s in interception percentage and sack percentage.
Finding a way to fight off the pass will be the key in this one, with the Blue Hens showing an inability to run the ball effectively, ranking 100th or worse in yards per rushing attempt and rushing yards per game. Keeping the ball in front of them, and proving to be a 'no fly zone' should benefit them, and aid them in yet another win this season.