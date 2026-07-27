Demon Deacons Teammates Say to Watch in 2026

Davaughn Patterson, Langston Hardy, and Gio Lopez spoke alongside head coach Jake Dickert at ACC Kickoff earlier this month as the team gears up for the start of the season. The players highlighted some teammates whom they think will take on big roles this upcoming season. Let's dive into these players and determine if they are ready to take that next step on the field.

Gabe Kirschke

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke (10) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langston Hardy mentioned Gabe Kirschke as a player he expects to really break out on the defense this season. Kirschke came over last season from Colorado State and had a solid season, playing in all 13 games and amassing 37 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He led the team in forced fumbles last season as well, showing his big-play ability. Look for Kirschke to take another step in his senior season and be a big factor on this front line.

Camden Hardy

Langston also gave his brother Camden some love at ACC Kickoff, saying that he will be another player who is in for a breakout season. With Langston hurt during Spring Ball, Camden filled in a lot of those first-team reps on the defensive line and played solid. The rising redshirt sophomore only appeared in four games last season with a crowded D-line room, but should definitely get some more reps this year.

Wide Reciever Group

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) runs with the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Gio Lopez took on the question about standout players, he used it as an opportunity to highlight the entire wide receiver room, which he seems to be very impressed with. Some names brought up were transfers Cam Shanks, Ny Carr, and Chase Tyler, as well as returners Jack Foley, Carlos Hernandez, and Bryce Kania. This group will have to replace the production of guys like Chris Barnes and Sterling Berkhalter from a season ago, so these guys must take the major leaps that Gio is talking about to carry the offensive load.

Cam Shanks definitely appears to be positioning himself to take on the Chris Barnes role for this team in the slot, as he is quick and has good hands. In the Mayo Bowl, Jack Foley flashed on the outside with a 64-yard touchdown grab. He needs to continue to step up as a weapon on the perimeter along with Duke transfer Chase Tyler. Carlos Hernandez was the Deacs' leading pass catcher last season, despite a slow start to the season. Look for him to establish himself early on in the season.

Football season is now about a month and a half away. Fans should definitely be excited to see the team take the field in the home opener against Akron on Thursday, September 3.