Dickert and Deacs to Harness UVA Momentum
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6–3, 3–3 ACC) went into Charlottesville and handed the Virginia Cavaliers (8–2, 5–1 ACC) their first conference loss. While the victory is sweet, Jake Dickert knows they must move onward and upward to get the finish to the season they want. Here are Coach's press conference takeaways.
UVA Autopsy
Head Coach Jake Dickert had a lot to say about how the game went: The offense had its moments and opportunities, but still struggled to piece everything together—especially on the deep ball chances. While they still have a lot to work on, the over-nine-minute drive at the end of the game was a defining moment of what the offense is about.
Defensively, the Deacs performed up to their high standard, and Dickert said they made Virginia uncomfortable—something very few teams have done this season.
The biggest shoutout of the press conference was definitely special teams. They had several spotlight moments, including three clutch field goals by Connor Calvert and, of course, the 88-yard punt return touchdown by Carlos Hernandez. Particularly on that return, Dickert highlighted the fantastic blocking that created the channels for Hernandez to follow.
Overall, the Demon Deacons were more disciplined; they committed zero turnovers and fewer penalties than they previously had. Coach Dickert said they still have some kinks to work out—like on special teams blocking—but he said the group improved because he did a better job coaching.
The Path Ahead
On Saturday, Wake Forest welcomes Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels to Winston-Salem. Jake Dickert knows the importance of this Tobacco Road matchup and isn't backing down.
As evidenced by their two consecutive wins, Dickert said that UNC is continuing to improve as the season progresses. They have an aggressive defense and a much-improved run game. He even went as far as to call Tar Heel's freshman running back Demon June "phenomenal."
The two things Coach Dickert pointed out for a successful Saturday were winning the battle up front and continuing to hunt for explosive plays. For the explosives, he said that Robby Ashford did a good job finding the opportunities, but needs to execute better.
Jake Dickert called out to fans and students to come to Allegacy Stadium on Saturday to create an environment that the players "deserve". Additionally, Dickert acknowledged that a strong finish to this season will require a player-led effort; the win against Virginia is nice, but the time to celebrate does not come until after the season is over in December.