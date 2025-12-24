Wake Forest Football's 2025 Naughty and Nice List

You know Dickert and Claiborne and Calvert and Loving. Bryant and Hardy and Hazen and Richard. But do you recall...the most famous Deacon of all?

Welcome to the annual review of the naughty and nice list for the 2025 season! The Wake Forest Demon Deacons finished the regular season 8–4 (4–4 ACC), with the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Jan. 2 still to come. In the meantime, and with the holiday season in full swing, let's take a trip down memory lane to see who/what is on the list!

The Naughty List

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick leaves the field after losing to Wake Forest 28–12, Nov. 15, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

The Food Truck Fire

To open up ACC play, the Demon Deacons hosted the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 11. I am sure we all remember the game began with a Chris Barnes 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. However, you may have forgotten about the food truck fire that created an eerie scene in the first quarter.

As legend has it, a Choc's Barbecue Co. and Southern Catering food truck on the outdoor concourse suffered a fire that reached the ceiling, which subsequently sent smoking billowing into Allegacy Stadium. The wacky happenings began when Wake Forest held a 14–0 edge over NC State. From there on out, it only went downhill; the Wolfpack outscored the Deacs 34–10 in a frustrating meltdown defeat.

Final Verdict: Some may call it a coincidence, and some may not, but it certainly is interesting that the Demon Deacons lost their edge over their in-state foe at the onset of the fire. So, on the grounds of playing it safe, this incident makes its way to the naughty list.

The Call

Wake Forest's offense lines up against the Georgia Tech defense, Sept. 27, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

Never forget: 1:52 left in the fourth quarter. Third-and-five for the Deacs, as they lead No. 16 Georgia Tech 23–20. A Yellowjacket jumps offside during the snap, and Robby Ashford takes a deep shot on the free play. The pass falls incomplete, but the offside penalty is called, giving Wake Forest a first down. Georgia Tech is out of timeouts, all but ending the game.

But we know that's not what happened...

Georgia Tech did jump offside, but there was no penalty called. Instead, the Demon Deacons were forced to punt, and the Yellowjackets forced overtime. Georgia Tech scored a touchdown to start the extra period, but the Deacs responded. Coach Dickert went for two to win the game, but they couldn't convert. Wake Forest dropped its second game in a row.

Final Verdict: This was a painful one to write about and remember, but it is certainly deserving to be on the naughty list. Who knows what could have happened if that critical call wasn't missed.

How the G̶r̶i̶n̶c̶h̶ Transfer Portal Stole C̶h̶r̶i̶s̶t̶m̶a̶s̶ Deacs

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Chris Barnes (10) runs for a touchdown after the catch during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Just like death and taxes, the Transfer Portal pilfering players is now one of life's inevitabilities. In Wake Forest's first year of fully embracing this new era, it was a smashing success. However, being one of the smallest FBS schools still takes a toll.

So far, the Transfer Portal has stolen the likes of Chris Barnes and Mateen Ibirogba, among others.

Barnes broke out onto the scene against Western Carolina in week two; the redshirt freshman recorded six receptions for 149 yards against the Catamounts. He had three more games of 75+ yards, as well as the aforementioned 98-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Ibirogba bloomed in his second year with the Deacs. He was part of a formidable defensive line that helped carry a sometimes stagnant offense through the trenches of tough games. Along with Chris Barnes, Mateen Ibirogba is a four-star transfer recruit.

Final Verdict: In total, five wide receivers have entered the Transfer Portal, creating a dire need for Dickert and the Deacs. Because of that and the loss of a defensive cornerstone, the actions of the Transfer Portal must be condemned.

The Nice List

Head coach Jake Dickert and safety Nick Andersen (45) embrace after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies, Oct. 4, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

The Heroic Freshman Leg

Connor Calvert came to Wake Forest this season after redshirting his freshman year with Jake Dickert at Washington State. While he didn't catch on immediately, Calvert eventually cemented himself as a Wake Forest Football legend.

Calvert hit three field goals on four different occasions, including wins against Virginia Tech (30–23) and Virginia (16–9). That helped Calvert's case, but his admission to the nice list is based on his heroics against SMU.

Blake's Take: If we really think about it, Wake Forest had no business beating SMU. The Mustangs had never lost a game in ACC league play, and, following their defeat to the Deacs, they beat the National-Championship-contending Miami Hurricanes. In addition to that, Wake Forest juggled between two quarterbacks and committed a whopping five turnovers.

Connor Calvert missed from 54 yards out going into halftime, so it's fair to say that hope was thin when the soon-to-be hero lined up for the game-winning 50-yard boot. Despite the odds, the kick found its way through the uprights, and the Deacs shocked the college football world for the first time.

Final Verdict: This is when the magic of the 2025 season started to show itself, and when the Demon Deacons proved they could beat any team, no matter the circumstances.

Carlos Hernandez

Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez (8) scores an 88-yard punt return touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers, Nov. 8, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

There is nothing better than a comeback story, especially one that leaves such a profound impact on a team.

Enter Carlos Hernandez.

It is fair to say Hernandez was unpopular earlier in the season; he muffed two punts against SMU (lost one) and struggled to be impactful on offense. Before the final four weeks of the regular season, he had zero touchdowns and just 144 receiving yards.

It all changed on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers.

With under two minutes to play in the first half, Wake Forest trailed 6–0. At this point, Wake's offense had three punts and two turnovers on downs to its name. Carlos Hernandez's 88-yard punt return touchdown not only changed the course of the game but also his and the Deacs' seasons.

That score was the only touchdown of the night, and it also opened the floodgates for Hernandez, who tallied 16 receptions for 390 yards and 3 touchdowns in his final three games.

Final Verdict/Blake's Take: It was a joy to listen to Carlos at the post-game press conference following the UVA game—his smile and humility illuminated his success. This season has often been about the next man up, and I don't know if there is a better player who exemplifies this.

Defensive Excellence

Wake Forest Football celebrates their 16–9 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, Nov. 8, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

Had there been a naughty and nice list for last season, Wake Forest's defense certainly would not have made it on the latter. However, in "new year, new me" fashion, the Deacs completely flipped the script in 2025.

The Demon Deacons' defense stuffed the statistical stockings this year: In the ACC, they are tied for the third most forced fumbles, third in yards allowed, fourth in touchdowns allowed, and tied for the lowest allowed quarterback completion percentage (59.1%). Additionally, Jake Dickert has continually lauded his defense for their stellar explosive play prevention all season.

Final Verdict: The defense is headlined by senior leaders Nick Andersen and Quincy Bryant, who stayed faithful Deacs, even through a coaching change. If this weren't already a behemoth of an article, they would be individually added to the nice list as well.

The Head Man

Head coach Jake Dickert addresses the team in the locker room following his first win with Wake Forest, Aug. 29, 2025. | X: WakeFB

Last but certainly not least is Jake Dickert.

He took over the program in a time of uncertainty; Wake Forest's place in college football was being threatened by the ever-changing landscape of the NIL era. Despite all the noise, Dickert and the Deacs remained dedicated to brotherhood and being "Built in the Dark". The positive mental attitude and hope became infectious, and led Wake Forest to where it is now: a legitimate player in the ACC with a very bright future.

Coach Dickert has already received a long-term contract extension and also dished out new contracts for a slew of his coaches and staff.

Final Verdict: Jake Dickert is the perfect encapsulation of everything that the nice list stands for. As long as Coach Dickert is in Winston-Salem, it is safe to assume he will make an annual appearance here.

Recommended Articles