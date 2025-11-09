Dickert Discusses Dethroning the Cavaliers As Deacs Punch Their Ticket to Bowl Season
It was an incredible response by Wake Forest (6-3, 3-3 ACC) as they knocked off the top team in the ACC with a 16-9 victory over No. 14 Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC). The Demon Deacons rallied after what was a troubling loss down in Tallahassee to now punch their ticket to bowl eligibility.
Following the stunning win over the Cavaliers, head coach Jake Dickert spoke to the media about his team’s grittiness to pull out a tough road win.
If there was one thing to take away from Dickert’s postgame press conference, it was how pleased he was with the Deacons’ response. After being knocked down against Florida State, it would have been easy to roll over against a talented Virginia Cavaliers program, but they didn’t. Instead, Wake Forest stood tall to its task and is now going bowling.
Dickert discussed that the team’s emphasis this week was getting back to the basics. He explained the team needed to take it one play at a time, and focused on execution. Dickert said, “All we talked about was disciplined execution, doing your job for 60 minutes.”
It wasn’t easy with just 203 yards on offense, but the Deacons made the plays when they needed to, including an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown by Carlos Hernandez. Additionally, Connor Calvert nailed three field goal attempts from 39, 49, and 50 yards out. Not to mention, the team held Virginia to three field goals, keeping them out of the end zone for the first time since 2022.
Dickert continues to make history in his first season with the program, becoming the first coach in Wake Forest history to lead the team to a bowl game in their inaugural season.
He said, “This is what 'Built in the Dark' is about: the belief you have in each other to go out there and make the play required, one play at a time, no matter the situation or circumstance.”
It is a mature, selfless, and accountable team that Dickert has molded in just his first year.
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?
Wake Forest will be sure to enjoy this win over Virginia, but they will look to keep the momentum going when they take on Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-5, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on The CW.