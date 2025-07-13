Dickert and Four Players to Represent Wake Forest at ACC Football Kickoff
July brings conference media days, which just means fall camps will open soon, and kickoff to the 2025 college football season is just weeks away.
This week, the Big 12 got them started with their media days event in Frisco, Texas. Next week, it's the SEC's turn when their teams have their event in Atlanta. Then the next week, both the Big Ten (Las Vegas) and ACC (Charlotte) will host their media days events July 22-24. And that's just the Power Four conferences.
The Group of Five conferences fill out the July calendar. Mountain West, also in Las Vegas, will hold its July 16-17. Conference USA will be in Frisco on July 22. The Sun Belt will be in New Orleans on July 22-23. The American will also be in Charlotte, and it will be held July 24-25. The MACs will be at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on July 24.
ACC Football Kickoff - Charlotte - July 22-24
The Atlantic Coast Conference welcomes 68 standout student-athletes and all 17 head coaches to the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, which will take place July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This year's event will be broadcast on the ACC Network starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Wake Forest's day is on Wednesday, Jul 23. Along with head coach Jake Dickert, four players will represent the team: DB Nick Andersen, RB Demond Claiborne, OL Devin Kylany, and DB Davaughn Patterson.
Wake Forest Defensive Back Nick Andersen
Last year, Andersen finished with a career high of 122 total tackles on the season. He started all 12 games of the season and even had two interceptions in the secondary. Against North Carolina A&T, Andersen had a season high of 12 tackles. Andersen hopes to lead the Wake Forest defense to a successful campaign in 2025.
Wake Forest Running Back Demond Claiborne
Claiborne was one of the few glimmers of hope for the Wake Forest football team. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and found the end zone 11 times on the ground. Jake Dickert and Rob Ezell have to be ecstatic to have Demond back in the backfield, as he was highly sought after by some big-name programs around the country this offseason.
Wake Forest Offensive Lineman Devin Kylany
Kylany is a new name to Deacs fans. The offensive lineman spent the last five seasons at Washington State and transferred to Wake Forest when Jake Dickert was announced as the Deacs' head coach. In the 2024 season, Kylany, a team captain, started in 11 games at center for the Cougars and only allowed two sacks on 399 snaps. He was named Washington State Offensive Player of the Week in the victory at Fresno State.
Wake Forest Defensive Back Davaughn Patterson
Patterson had a career game last season against Clemson. The heavy-hitting defensive back recorded 12 tackles and a forced fumble against the Tigers. Just like his teammate, Dylan Hazen, Patterson recorded nine tackles against the impressive Ole Miss Rebel offense.
