12 Demon Deacons Named to All-ACC Teams

After a very successful first season under Jake Dickert, 12 Deacons were named to various All-ACC Teams as announced Tuesday afternoon. It marks the ninth straight season that Wake Forest has had six or more players named to the All-ACC teams.

Highlighting the conference honors is none other than Safety Nick Andersen, who was named to the First-Team All-ACC. He becomes the first Wake Forest defensive back to earn First Team honors since Josh Bush (2011). The redshirt senior had 94 total tackles this season, putting him third in the conference. He reached a season-high of 11 tackles in three different games.

Star running back Demond Claiborne was tabbed to the Second Team. Claiborn averaged 5.1 yards per carry and rushed for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns, both the fourth most of any running back in the conference in 2025. He crossed 100 yards in a game on three occasions against Western Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Oregon State, and found the end zone in two of the final three weeks of the regular season. Karon Prunty and Chris Barnes were added to the Third Team.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons on All-ACC Teams:

S, Nick Andersen (First-Team)

RB, Demond Claiborne (Second-Team)

CB, Karon Prunty (Third-Team)

SP, Chris Barnes (Third-Team)

AP, Chris Barnes (Honorable Mention)

OT, Fa’alili Fa’amoe (Honorable Mention)

OG, George Sell (Honorable Mention)

C, Devin Kylany (Honorable Mention)

DE, Langston Hardy (Honorable Mention)

DT, Hayden Loving (Honorable Mention)

LB, Dylan Hazen (Honorable Mention)

S Davaughn Patterson (Honorable Mention)

Key Announcement Dates:

According to a press release by the ACC, “The conference’s major individual awards–Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year–will be revealed on Wednesday, December 3. The Coach of the Year will be announced on Thursday, December 4.

What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?

It was further announced Tuesday evening that Dickert officially signed a long-term contract to remain in Winston-Salem for years to come. He said, “Our family could not be more grateful to call Wake Forest and Winston-Salem home… Serving as the head coach of this program is a privilege.”

Despite falling in their final conference game to Duke, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons had an incredibly successful first year under Dickert. With an 8-4 overall record and going 4-4 in the ACC, Wake Forest will look to finish the season strong in their soon-to-be bowl game.

Recommended Articles: