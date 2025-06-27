Deacons Daily

Barry Lewis

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier (9) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Welcome to Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI. We are thrilled to launch this site. You will start to see more articles about Wake Forest Athletics in the days and weeks to come. Our goal is to be your source for daily content on breaking news, game previews, game recaps, recruiting news, videos, and more about all of sports at Wake Forest.

You may recall a former site on the SI platform known as Deacons Daily. That site existed in 2022-23 under the FanNation umbrella on the SI network. Today, the SI network is managed by a new company, and our site is now part of the On SI network. You will still find the original content from Deacons Daily here on this site.

Meet the Wake Forest On SI Team

Our team looks to continue the work that was done with the former site. The Wake Forest On SI team has vast experience covering collegiate athletics on the On SI platform. Meet the team:

  • Barry Lewis - Managing Editor/Publisher (X: @barryrlewis) - Barry will write about all Wake Forest sports, including many of the Olympic sports. For football, baseball, and basketball, watch for his weekly power rankings and poll-watching articles.
  • JD Andress - Deputy Editor/Contributor (X: @jdandress11) - JD will write about all Wake Forest sports, but mainly on football, basketball, and baseball. Throughout each season of those sports, watch for his weekly "What Did We Learn" articles. JD will also highlight new recruits in those three sports.
  • Brett Gibbons - Deputy Editor/Contributor (X: @roadtocfb) - Brett will concentrate on football and baseball with in-depth opponent previews, position group previews, and competition in the ACC.
  • Ryder Solberg - Contributor (X: @SolbergRyder) - Ryder will be our "boots on the ground" in Winston-Salem. He will be recruiting others to assist with postgame press conferences, interviews with coaches and players, while writing about all of Wake's sports.

Our team will be growing as we get this site up and running.

Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of both the TCU Horned Frogs On SI and Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all sports at both schools. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

