Wake Forest Football Awards Staff with Contract Extensions

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are on a hot streak right now that is continuing to get better. After qualifying for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, extending Coach Dickert, and bringing in the best recruiting class in school history, now the Deacs are securing their staff with contract extensions.

This news comes as the changing landscape of college football and the coach carousel are making continuity less of a sure thing. Now Wake has most of their coaches back and can build for the bowl game and next season.

Dickert released a statement on these extensions, saying: “We talk constantly about alignment, trust, and shared vision...Staff continuity in today’s college football landscape is incredibly important, and I’m grateful for the commitment our administration has shown to our program and our people. These men are elite teachers, elite developers of young men, and relentless competitors who believe in what Wake Forest football can be. Continuity allows us to build year over year, stay true to who we are, and continue pushing this program forward together.”

Both Wake Forest Coordinators and Other Coaches Get Contract Extensions

On offense, the following coaches have agreed to contract extensions: Rob Ezell (offensive coordinator/tight ends), Dan Enos (assistant coach, quarterbacks), Jared Kaster (assistant coach, offensive line), and Effrem Reed (assistant coach, running backs).

As you can see, most of the offensive staff is staying intact. Now, it is important to mention that wide receivers coach Nick Edwards recently took a job with Oklahoma State, so he will not be returning to the program. Despite the loss, I am sure Dickert will be able to get a very good coach to come in and take on that role.

On defense, the following coaches have agreed to contract extensions: Scottie Hazelton (defensive coordinator, linebackers), Peter Kaligis (assistant coach, defensive tackles), TJ Hollowell (assistant coach, defensive ends), Chevis Jackson (assistant coach, cornerbacks), and Adam Pilapil (assistant coach, linebackers).

Wake Forest defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton is one of several coaches who were offered contract extensions this week. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition, Freddie Banks signed a contract extension and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Dickert released a statement on this promotion, saying, "Freddie has earned this opportunity through his leadership, his football IQ, and the relationships he builds with our players. He has been instrumental in our defensive growth with Coach Hazelton and our staff. This promotion reflects both his impact and the confidence we have in him moving forward."

Lastly, some key leadership staff pieces were extended as well, including: Rob Schlaeger (general manager), Justin Kramer (Baker family assistant to the head coach), Brent Vernon (chief of staff), and Ben Iannacchione (head football strength & conditioning coach)

These extensions are key in allowing Wake Forest to continue building on its momentum as a program. Dickert and his staff were able to lead the Deacs to an 8-4 record this season, with one game still left to be played. Good things are happening in Winston-Salem, and it is great to get some more continuity moving forward. Go Deacs!

