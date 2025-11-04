Deacons Daily

Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against North Carolina

The Deacons will host Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels in an afternoon matchup in Week 12.

Ian Napetian

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC announced on Monday that the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 2-3 ACC) will host the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-4, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The game will be televised on The CW.

889. . 4:30 p.m. ET. Nov. 15. 5-3, 2-3 ACC. 3-4, 1-3 ACC. 441. The CW. Matchup

It will mark the 111th all-time meeting between the two programs, dating back to 1888 when the Deacons won the first-ever contest at home in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest, though, holds a record of 35-73-2 against North Carolina and is on a four-game skid against the Tar Heels. The Demon Deacons last won in the 2019 season. Each of the last five contests has finished as one-score games. 

Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels are coming off a 27-10 victory at Syracuse and will travel out to the West Coast to take on the Stanford Cardinal. The win against the Orange snapped what was a four-game losing streak as the Tar Heels notched their first victory since Sep. 13 against Richmond.

2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | (L, 42-7)
Nov. 8 at Virginia* | 6:00 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | Time TBA
Nov. 29 at Duke* | Time TBA

​​What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?

Prior to taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Jack Dickert and Wake Forest will turn their focus toward the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0 ACC). The Deacons will travel to Charlottesville, VA, looking to right the ship after a frustrating 42-7 loss to Florida State. In a game where everything went wrong for the Deacons, there was no stopping the bleeding.

It doesn’t get any easier as Virginia sits atop the ACC standings and has won seven games in a row. They are undefeated at home with a 5-0 record at Scott Stadium.

Next Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers will mark the 53rd all-time meeting. Kickoff is slated for Nov. 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on The ACC Network.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Ian Napetian
IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

Home/Football