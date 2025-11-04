Wake Forest Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against North Carolina
The ACC announced on Monday that the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 2-3 ACC) will host the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-4, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The game will be televised on The CW.
It will mark the 111th all-time meeting between the two programs, dating back to 1888 when the Deacons won the first-ever contest at home in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest, though, holds a record of 35-73-2 against North Carolina and is on a four-game skid against the Tar Heels. The Demon Deacons last won in the 2019 season. Each of the last five contests has finished as one-score games.
Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels are coming off a 27-10 victory at Syracuse and will travel out to the West Coast to take on the Stanford Cardinal. The win against the Orange snapped what was a four-game losing streak as the Tar Heels notched their first victory since Sep. 13 against Richmond.
2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | (L, 42-7)
Nov. 8 at Virginia* | 6:00 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | Time TBA
Nov. 29 at Duke* | Time TBA
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?
Prior to taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Jack Dickert and Wake Forest will turn their focus toward the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0 ACC). The Deacons will travel to Charlottesville, VA, looking to right the ship after a frustrating 42-7 loss to Florida State. In a game where everything went wrong for the Deacons, there was no stopping the bleeding.
It doesn’t get any easier as Virginia sits atop the ACC standings and has won seven games in a row. They are undefeated at home with a 5-0 record at Scott Stadium.
Next Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers will mark the 53rd all-time meeting. Kickoff is slated for Nov. 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on The ACC Network.