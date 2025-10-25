Last-Second Field Goal Propels Wake Forest In Upset Win Over SMU
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons walked off the SMU Mustangs to hand them their third loss of the season and thoroughly shake up the future of the ACC for the rest of the season, as the Mustangs were one of the last few undefeated teams in conference play.
While it wasn't a pretty game by any means for either team, the Deacs were able to knock off the Mustangs, putting an end to their 20-game conference winning streak, thanks to a 50-yard field goal as time expired from freshman Connor Calvert.
Now, Jake Dickert and his team are one win away from being bowl eligible on the season, with Delaware still on the schedule, and have already hit over their projected win total on the season in what could be a tenure-defining win.
First Half Crawl
The first half of the contest featured struggling offenses and defenses flying around. While the two were semi-connected, both defenses had the opposing offenses in suffocating positions. For the Deacs, especially, they had negative one-yard after the first quarter, yet still held a 3-0 lead, thanks to a blocked punt that would give them the game's first points.
The second quarter was entirely different for both teams, with each finding success through other means. For the Mustangs, they began establishing a ground attack, opting for a more balanced approach after the Deacs' secondary proved unwilling to yield any ground. They would settle for two field goals in the quarter.
Dickert's team found success through the air, primarily through Robby Ashford, who came into play after Deshawn Purdie was injured. As a team, they would finish with 74 yards in the quarter, but a 12-yard touchdown reception to Eni Falayi would give them a 10-6 lead at the half.
Second Half Miracle
The second half would be complete domination from the Demon Deacons' defense, and they would control the clock. They would allow just 81 yards of offense and force talented quarterback Kevin Jennings to finish the game 21-of-39 with no passing touchdowns and an interception.
Despite their success on defense, it only generated yardage for the offense, as they were unable to finish many of their drives. Despite finishing with 228 yards in the second half (nearly three times more than the first half), they would fail to take advantage and come away empty-handed on many possessions.
After a three-and-out from the Mustangs, Wade McSparron would boot a 44-yard punt that Chris Barnes would fair catch with 12 seconds left on the clock. Purdie, who was back in the game from his injury, would find Kamrean Johnson for a 25-yard strike. With six seconds left, and the clock stopped to move the chains, the Deacs would have time to spike it, leaving the game in the hands of their kicker.
Final Score: Wake Forest 13, SMU 12
Calvert, with ice in his veins and no timeouts remaining for the Mustangs to ice him, would drill the field goal, giving just enough power that it hit the padding on the goal post after going through, for the walk-off win.
Chaos would ensue on the field, with the players and coaches celebrating to the joy of their fans. The win marks potentially the biggest win of the season under Dicker, and a sign that the Demon Deacons could make some serious noise the rest of the season in the conference.