How the Wake Forest Linebacker Core Can Set the Tone for This Defense

Everyone expects the Wake Forest defense to be a force to reckon with once again in the 2026 season. The 2025 defense was certainly a standout unit, holding ACC teams UNC, Virginia, and SMU all under 15 points. These big outings led to the Deacs capturing unexpected wins and coming away with a nine-win season.

Many starters return all over the defensive side of the ball, but one question remains: Can the Deacs find a way to level up from their defensive dominance a season ago? The answer will be in large part decided by the linebacker core. This will arguably be Wake's most proven and experienced position group on the roster, led by key returners and trending transfers.

The Returners Big Roles

You may be wondering what returning production the Deacs can get after losing two huge pieces from last season, Dylan Hazen and Quincy Bryant. Both were among the top six leading tacklers in 2025 and leaders in the locker room.

Well, Aidan Hall looks to take the next step and play the role of leading this linebacker room in 2026. He tied Dylan Hazen for the third-most tackles a season ago, with standout performances against North Carolina and Duke where he had nine and 10 tackles, respectively. He has already received preseason accolades and looks to shine as a focal point on this defense.

Frank Cusano was seventh in total tackles for the Deacs a season ago, showing his nose for the football. He will slot in next to Hall as another key piece this coaching staff certainly expects to see big things from. Going into his sophomore season, I expect to see a leap from Cusano.

Deliver your B.E.S.T. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Wk2qDmRWFi — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) August 20, 2026

Transfers Looking to Make Their Mark

Cusano and Hall were out during the spring, giving other guys opportunities to step up and show the coaching staff what they are capable of on the field. One player who really took advantage of this opportunity is Vinny Firenze. He comes to Wake as a junior after spending two years at Dayton, where he accumulated 50 tackles and three interceptions last year.

With spring and a lot of the fall camp done, he is widely considered by this coaching staff to be a diamond in the rough who will be an X-factor on this defense. He is quick and has a nose for the football that will certainly be useful.

Along with Vinny, Buom Jock comes in from Cal looking to expand his role. He accumulated a very impressive 100 total tackles with Colorado State in 2024 before transferring to Cal, so the pieces are there for a big role. He is a big linebacker, listed at 6'3 235, and should be a big help to this defense. Tylan McNichols also transfers in from UAB. He showed some good stuff in the spring and could see a role in this linebacker core.

In a room that is led by experience and supplemented by portal additions, the linebacker group looks to be one of Wake Forest's most promising units. This defense does not have a ton of question marks going into the season, but if they want to level up from the dominance they showed last season, the linebacker core will play a pivotal role in it.