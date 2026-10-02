How To Watch Wake Forest Face Stanford: Stats, Weather and More

After a massive road upset against the ranked Louisville Cardinals last weekend, Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons enter the school's Family Weekend with a 3-1 record and just on the outside of the Associated Press Top 25.

The Demon Deacons now return to Winston-Salem with a target on their backs as one of the proven and worthy programs in the ACC – a perfect spot for a team like Stanford, which has been doubted by many in this young season.

Wake Forest has gotten terrific play from quarterback Gio Lopez throughout the four games that he has started under center for the Demon Deacons. Lopez has also found major chemistry between himself and wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who has been a breakout star at the WR1 position this season.

Wake Forest vs. Stanford - Game Details

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Kickoff Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Location: Allegacy Financial Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C. (capacity 31,500)

Television: ACC Network, with Jorge Sedano (Play-by-Play), Rodney McLeod (Analyst), Kendra Douglas (Reporter)

Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)

Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM

SiriusXM: 382

Internet: 972

Web: GoDeacs.com

Series History: Wake Forest leads the series, 2-1

Last meeting: Wake Forest won, 27-24, on October 26, 2024

Weather Forecast

Rain clouds roll in over Doak S. Campbell Stadium during FSU's homecoming game against Wake Forest Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Fsu Vs Wake Forest Homecoming Football 101918 Ts 4906 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest fans should expect a chance of rain tomorrow afternoon at Allegacy Financial Stadium, as the chance of rain remains at around 20% to 30% for kickoff, progressively becoming more probable as the day goes by. Temperatures should remain around 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the game, while the atmosphere is partly cloudy.

The Demon Deacons and Cardinal should expect a sustained 10-12 miles per hour wind to the southwest, which would display as a slight breeze, without major effects to special teams for either program. Wake Forest kicker Connor Calvert has a career-long field goal range of 50 yards, while Stanford kicker Emmet Kenney has a career-long of 52 yards.

Scouting The Opponent

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Jake Dickert last year, Stanford Head Coach Tavita Pritchard looks to dispel the doubters during his first season at the helm of the Cardinal. With the help of former Stanford quarterback and current program general Manager Andrew Luck, the Cardinal are aiming for a turnaround and their first winning record in a full season since 2018.

Last week, the Cardinal faced the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, erasing a 20-10 deficit at halftime to win 34-27 and earn their first conference victory of the season. Michigan transfer quarterback passed for a career-high 396 yards and three touchdowns, torching the Georgia Tech defense and gaining momentum as he and the Cardinal travel to Winston-Salem.