Wake Forest Looks to Keep Building Momentum Against Stanford

There is a different feeling around Wake Forest football heading into Saturday's game against Stanford.

The Demon Deacons aren't simply a nice story anymore. The second half against Miami suggested there might be something real developing in Winston-Salem, and then Wake Forest went to Louisville and proved it, knocking off the No. 16 Cardinals and showing the rest of the ACC that this team has some real teeth.

At this point, it is becoming difficult to separate that progress from Jake Dickert.

Dickert has developed a reputation as one of the more reliable program builders in college football, somebody who can walk into a situation and seemingly level it up almost instantaneously. Wake Forest isn't suddenly competing for a national championship, but the results of Dickert's work are starting to bear out in real time. The Demon Deacons aren't particularly interested in trodding along near the bottom of the ACC in 2026.

Now comes the part where they have to handle being the better team.

Stanford Presents a Different Kind of Test

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Nico Brown (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Stanford isn't nearly as intimidating as the two teams Wake Forest just played.

The Cardinal have spent quite some time down in the dumps of the Power Four, with the results on the field — and, frankly, the general vibes around the program — being relatively miserable. There is a caveat, though. Stanford is coming off a 34-27 victory over Georgia Tech, which would've looked like a fairly stunning result entering the season.

The caveat to the caveat is that Georgia Tech appears to be fairly down in the dumps itself and might be one of the worst operations in the ACC right now. So, beating the Yellow Jackets doesn't necessarily carry the weight one might have expected it to.

Still, Wake Forest can't take Stanford lightly. The Demon Deacons should understand that better than anybody after what happened Saturday. Louisville was the ranked team at home with bigger expectations, and none of that mattered once the game started.

Take one week off in an ACC that appears relatively even outside of Miami at the very top, and it can cost you.

Stanford Players to Watch

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Davis Warren will probably be the most recognizable name for most college football fans after his time at Michigan. His tenure with the Wolverines wasn't exactly prolific, but he is coming off easily his best performance at Stanford after throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Tech.

Caden High has emerged as one of his more dangerous targets, catching three touchdown passes this season, including two against the Yellow Jackets.

Linebacker Tevarua Tafiti is another name to know on the other side of the ball, giving Stanford an experienced presence defensively as it tries to slow down a Wake Forest offense that has continued to improve.

Wake Forest Should Win This Game

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Benjamin Perry (23) tackles Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford isn't where Wake Forest is right now, and the fact that we can say that pretty confidently says quite a bit about what Dickert has already built.

The Demon Deacons have gone from trying to prove they belong against teams like Miami and Louisville to entering a conference game where it would be somewhat surprising if they lost. Stanford showed last weekend that it is capable of making things uncomfortable, and Wake Forest can't afford to sleepwalk through this one.

But the expectations have changed in Winston-Salem.

Wake Forest should beat Stanford. Now it has to go out and do it.