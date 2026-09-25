Last week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1, 0-1 ACC) had a spark in the 2nd half against then No. 5 Miami but just could not pull off the upset. This week, they have to play another ranked team, this time on the road, They face the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday.

Gio Lopez was initially listed as "questionable" on the ACC injury report. He has since been upgraded to "probable." The Deacs are going to need a healthy Lopez if they want a chance to pull off this upset.

Our editorial staff has an opinion on how this game will go. Each week, our staff will make their predictions. Trust us, this will become an intense competition as the season continues. Our staff, once again, is unanimous in our picks. And once again, we have all picked against the Deacs. It's just a matter of by how much Louisville will win by. Trust us. We all would love to be wrong about this one.

Our average predicted margin of victory for the Cardinals is just over a touchdown, at 8.8 points. We are also predicting a total of 61.6 points in the game. That works out to an average prediction of Louisville winning 35-27

After Week Three, Brandon remains at the top for a second straight week. However, last week, Alex, another of our rookies, had the win. He predicted Miami would win 30-20 (the actual score was 33-20). That win moved Alex up to 4th place on our leaderboard. the

Staff Leaderboard after Week Three:

Place Name Wins Losses Closest Cumulative Differential 1 Brandon 3 0 1 36 2 (tie) Seth 3 0 1 44 2 (tie) Justin 3 0 1 44 4 Alex 3 0 1 47 5 Barry 3 0 0 38 6 JD 3 0 0 44 7 Andrew 3 0 0 53 8 (tie) Keylor 3 0 0 54 8 (tie) Will 3 0 0 54 10 Sean 3 0 0 55

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) just misses a touchdown pass defended by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 16 Louisville Cardinals

Alex Gendron (3-0, one closest prediction) - Louisville 35-24

Andrew Bauhs (3-0) - Louisville 36-21

Barry Lewis (3-0) - Louisville 31-27

Blake Robison (0-0 - Louisville 37-24*

Brandon Oakes (3-0, one closest prediction) - Louisville 35-34

JD Andress (3-0) - Louisville 31-20

Justin Kontul (3-0, one closest prediction) - Louisville 41-38

Keylor Piers (3-0) - Louisville 24-20

Sean Kennedy (3-0) - Louisville 42-31

Seth Dowdle (3-0, one closest prediction) - Louisville 41-20

Will Kunisaki (3-0) - Louisville 34-31



* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.



What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on September 26. It will be played at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, KY. You can watch it on ESPN. Can the Deacs get a road win against a ranked opponent?