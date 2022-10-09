Three Takeaways From Wake Forest's Win Over Army

Wake Forest cruised to a 45-10 victory against Army last night. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the comfortable win.

“The Grounds Crew” is performing at a high level

After the win, sophomore Justice Ellison told the media that the running back room should now be referred to as “The Grounds Crew”. After the way they played yesterday, they can be called whatever they want.

After rushing for over 100 yards (115) for the first time in his career against Florida State, Ellison shined again with 96 and a touchdown. He was especially effective cutting through the Army defense; on one drive alone, Ellison registered rushes of 18, 14 and 15 yards, closing with a three-yard touchdown. Christian Turner added two scores, and Quinton Cooley tumbled for a touchdown as well, marking the first time this season that each of the top trio of backs reached the end zone.

Other members of The Grounds Crew got involved as well — redshirt freshman Will Towns and freshman Demond Claiborne each saw time on the field at the end of the game, combining for six rushes.

The Wake Forest defense answered the bell

Following a dismal performance against Army last year, the Deacs did not disappoint this time, shutting out the Black Knights for the first two and a half quarters and forcing four turnovers.

In order to counter the unique Army offense, Wake Forest employed a three linebacker set, not their normal defensive formation. The starting group of Chase Jones, Ryan Smenda and Dylan Hazen, who made his first career start, were fantastic, combining for 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

On nearly every play, the Deacs also seemed far more prepared for the Black Knights’ offense. In past years, Wake Forest seemed reactionary. This season, it was as if they saw the play before it even happened, stuffing the correct gaps, handling every assignment and breaking blocks left and right to get into the backfield.

The comparison from last season was night and day, and the defense must be credited for Wake’s ability to jump on Army quickly and build an indestructible lead.

The future was on display too

In the heart of the game, we saw younger members of the Wake Forest starting lineup once again shine, a sign of a bright future to come. Sophomore Jahmal Banks, who leads the team with five touchdowns, was second in catches and receiving yards against the Black Knights. Fellow sophomore Ke’Shawn Williams was a solid safety valve for Sam Hartman, registering two receptions.

Redshirt freshman kicker Matthew Dennis was a perfect 5/5 on PATs and notched a nice 38-yard field goal. And, don’t forget, the aforementioned Ellison is only a sophomore.

Defensively, Hazen, who is playing his first full season after a redshirt last year, was exceptional and is beginning to play his way into the starting rotation. His interception at the end of the first half was critical in retaining Wake Forest's shutout even deeper into the game. Hazen and fellow “reserve” linebacker Quincy Bryant, a redshirt freshman, combined for 20 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Kendron Wayman also added 1.5 sacks.

At the end of the game, though, we saw even more of what’s to come for Wake Forest. Along with the duo of Towns and Claiborne at running back, redshirt freshman quarterback Mitch Griffis put together a fantastic drive, scrambling three times for 14 yards. Then, he hit true freshman Wesley Grimes with a perfect over-the-shoulder pass in the back of the end zone for the touchdown, the first of the receiver’s college career.

Sophomore linebacker Zach Ranson also saw the field on defense, recording four tackles. Fellow freshman John Peterson III and BJ Williams put their names on the stat sheet, Peterson for the first time this season.