Ranking Wake Forest's Road Opponent Gameday Experiences

Now that football season has arrived, many Wake Forest fans may plan to venture away from Allegacy Financial Stadium to see their beloved Deacs. Wake faces road contests spanning the country, coast to coast, and College Football Tour provides insight into the gameday environments at each. Focusing on traditions and atmosphere, each stadium environment is ranked to provide Demon Deacon fans with a sense of what to expect.

6. Louisville - September 26

Placing Louisville at No. 6 does not mean its environment is lacking. Louisville is a vibrant city and home to L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, one of college football’s more modern venues. It features a rare amenity that most collegiate stadiums cannot claim: individual chairback seats for everyone. At times, the stadium can feel more like an NFL venue, which can take away some of the traditional collegiate charm.

That said, Louisville can still deliver an excellent game-day atmosphere. Tailgating is a major part of the experience, while traditions like the Card March energize the fan base before kickoff. When the Cardinals are playing well or hosting a highly ranked opponent, the stadium can absolutely rock. Fan consistency is not always a strength, however, and that ultimately impacts the overall environment and keeps Louisville from ranking even higher.

Louisville Cardinals fans cheer on the team during their game against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. SMU - November 14

Southern Methodist’s recent surge of success has turned out the fans. Additionally, SMU boasts one of the best tailgating scenes in college football. Known as “Boulevarding,” this tailgating tradition takes over the wide strip of grass dividing Bishop Boulevard and connecting Dallas Hall with the stadium. Densely packed with red-and-blue tents, it gives off a bit of an Ole Miss Grove vibe.

Traditionally, however, the energy and attendance on the boulevard don’t consistently translate to Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It’s a great venue, and we love Peruna’s post-touchdown gallop, but compared with the other opponents Wake Forest faces on the road, SMU falls a bit short.

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the stadium and the field and the fans during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Louisville Cardinals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Cal - October 17

When College GameDay came to Berkeley during the 2024 season, Cal fans proved they can turn out in tremendous numbers. They’re a creative, energetic bunch when given the right occasion to rally around. Memorial Stadium is one of college football’s gems, with Tightwad Hill providing sweeping views of San Francisco and Alcatraz Island—and a slightly obstructed but uniquely memorable view of the iconic stadium bowl below.

College GameDay visits are always exciting, but attendance at Cal games can vary wildly. If the Bears could consistently harness the energy, creativity, and turnout displayed during that GameDay weekend, the overall experience would climb the ladder quickly.

California Memorial Stadium in 2012 | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

3. Georgia Tech - November 21

Georgia Tech is a lot like Louisville—two larger cities where passionate fan bases can make the venue intimidating. Bobby Dodd Stadium is tucked into Atlanta on Tech’s beautiful inner-city campus, featuring perhaps college football’s most stunning skyline view, with towering buildings framing the historic venue. Iconic aspects of the sport live here, from the 1930 Model A Ford Sport Coupe known as the “Ramblin’ Wreck,” which leads the team out of the tunnel, to the famed fight song familiarly known as “The Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech.”

Opened in 1913, Bobby Dodd Stadium is the oldest functioning college football stadium in the country. The history and traditions surrounding this venue are enough to put it comfortably in the top half of this list.

Sep 3, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; The sun sets over the Atlanta skyline as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets watch their team play in the first quarter of their game against the Alcorn State Braves at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Purdue - September 12

Purdue can often get lost in the wild landscape of the Big Ten. Frequently mocked for its problematic football program, many assume the experience on game day falls in line. But Boilermaker fans in West Lafayette are as loyal as they come. Even during bleak times, they either fill a high percentage of the seats or make the most of a crowd that falls short of capacity.

The energy on gameday starts early with the long-standing ritual known as the Breakfast Club, where costumed students bar-crawl at the crack of dawn. From the World's Largest Drum to the Boilermaker Special, traditions run deep here. Ross-Ade Stadium is a classic, and on gameday it grows raucous and rowdy. Purdue shouldn't be overlooked—it's a college football gem.

Fans watch during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State won 35-31. Purduepennstatefb090122 Am01546 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. North Carolina State - October 10

Of all the venues Wake Forest will visit this fall, North Carolina State brings the highest decibel level. The sea of red that packs Carter-Finley Stadium dazzles as much as it intimidates. It starts with widespread tailgating that drowns the parking lots in tents, fans, and barbecue. That same intensity finds its way through the stadium gates and builds into one of the most daunting venues in the ACC.

Typically, stadiums built off campus draw a red flag. But it’s a testament to this fanbase and student body how much Carter-Finley feels like home. While NC State boasts great gameday traditions, the dedication of its fans is a tradition in itself.

Carter-Finley Stadium in 2012 | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

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