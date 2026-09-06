Wake Forest Women’s Basketball’s ACC Schedule Is Here

About a month after their non-conference schedule was released, the Wake Forest women's basketball team now knows their ACC opponents for the upcoming season. In a very challenging conference, the Deacons hope to surprise a lot of people in some games this season.

With plenty of changes in the team, including new assistant coach Jimmy Colloton, Wake hopes to use the early non-conference matches to prepare them for the toughness of their ACC schedule.

The Deacons finished the season strong last season, earning a berth to the ACC tournament. They seek to build upon their success from last year and shock some of the giants in such a powerful conference.

Wake’s Home Schedule Gives Promise for Fans to See Some Wins

Wake Forest women's basketball after defeating UCF in overtime in the second game of the Puerto Rico Shootout. | Wake Forest Athletics

Wake opens up conference play on Dec. 13 against Clemson. They open up play at home, giving fans an exciting start to the season. Their next home game isn't until Dec. 31 against SMU, as they have an extended break for Christmas, which will allow them to recalibrate.

Their last home game will be against NC State on February 25, ending the home season with an in-state opponent. The last game of the season will be at Georgia Tech. These final games will be important if Wake hopes to return to the ACC tournament for their second straight season.

The Deacons face some formidable opponents, including teams that were highly ranked last season, such as Duke, Louisville, and North Carolina. While Wake is likely on a tier below the likes of these teams, showing competitive spirit and fight will be an important part of the season as they continue to grow and develop the program.

What To Expect for The Season

Wake Forest's Mary Carter (14) attempts a layup against the Miami Hurricanes, Dec. 18, 2025. | X: WakeWBB

After last season, when the Deacons won 14 games and 9 straight to start, it is safe to assume they should perform at an improved level this year. With plenty of returning players, such as senior guard and leading scorer from last year Mary Carter, Wake should be shooting for more success this season and really try to prove they can compete.

Wake has a relatively easy non-conference schedule again this year, meaning they should be able to get off to a good start again. The conference play will definitely be the tougher part, but with plenty of experience and young talent coming in, there's plenty to be excited about for Wake Forest women's basketball.