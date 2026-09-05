Remembering Alphonso Smith Jr.

Alphonso Smith Jr. was an All-American cornerback who played for the Demon Deacons from 2005 to 2008. Smith passed away Wednesday morning, according to reports from Wake Forest and his family. The standout corner was only 40.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence in Pahokee, Florida, that afternoon after receiving a report involving an adult man in serious distress. Smith was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Authorities have described the incident as a suicide attempt.

Smith's Successful Football Career

Detroit Lions defensive back Alphonso Smith Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alphonso spent his entire collegiate football career at Wake Forest, where he quickly became one of the most accomplished defensive players in program history. He appeared in 51 games at Wake Forest, gaining multiple accolades during his time as a Deacon.

Smith's impressive freshman season earned him multiple Freshman All-American honors and a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team. He tallied 59 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks, and 8 tackles for loss.

As a sophomore, Defensive coordinator Dean Hood challenged Smith to mature both academically and personally. Smith later credited that conversation with changing his life. He played in all 14 games, recording 48 tackles and 3 interceptions. Wake Forest finished the season 11-3, winning the ACC Championship.

During his junior year, Smith became one of the nation's best defensive players. In a game against Maryland, he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown, helping Wake Forest resurge from a 24–3 deficit, defeating the Terps 31–24 in overtime. Smith led the country with 8 interceptions and earned First-Team All-ACC honors and multiple All-American honors.

Alphonso continued his strong defensive play in his senior season. Smith posted 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and once again led the country with 7 interceptions. He was named First-Team All-ACC for the second consecutive season and was a consensus First-Team All-American, receiving first-team recognition from the Associated Press, AFCA, Football Writers Association, Walter Camp, and CBS Sports. Smith was also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top defensive player.

Smith finished his college career with 21 interceptions, setting an ACC career record at the time. His success with the Demon Deacons brought him national attention and ultimately helped pave the way for his opportunity to play in the NFL.

Alphonso Smith Jr. was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft as the 37th overall pick. Smith only spent one season with the Broncos before he joined the Detroit Lions. During his NFL career, he appeared in 42 games, recording 88 tackles and 8 interceptions. The corner only spent four seasons in the NFL.

Life After Football

After leaving the NFL, he served as an assistant high school football coach in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and later returned to Florida to coach high school football. Smith also worked as a sideline reporter for Wake Forest University football broadcasts for the 2013 season.

In 2022, Alphonso was honored for his standout collegiate career when he was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame.