Rival Report: Meet the Hurricanes That Could Spiral the Deacs

Coming off a thrilling win against the Boilermakers, the Demon Deacons return to Allegacy Stadium to host the reigning national runner-ups. The Miami Hurricanes will undoubtedly be one of the best teams Wake Forest will play all season. In preparation for the Friday night showdown, here are the key Hurricanes to look out for.

Key Miami Players

1. QB - #10 Darian Mensah

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; aMiami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) stands in the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah has been off to a great start this season. Mensah is yet to throw a pick, with eight passing touchdowns. Last season, Darian Mensah led the Duke Blue Devils to the ACC Championship. Holding the MVP trophy for the ACC Championship game, Darian Mensah truly knows how to win.

2. WR - #1 Malachi Toney

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the ball defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the world of college football, Malachi Toney is a household name. Leading the entirety of Division I in receptions, Toney is one of the most targeted receivers. Toney is a handful for any DB, and the future NFL talent is looking to improve his draft stock this season. Malachi Toney is an incredible playmaker, and he truly is the X-factor for this Hurrican offense.

3. RB - #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Fletcher Jr. is a beast. Last season, Fletcher Jr. averaged an astounding 5.5 yards per carry. As the season heats up, we can expect to see Fletcher Jr.'s usage increase tremendously. Purdue had a strong running performance last week, and the Demon Deacons will need to clean this up before facing Mark Fletcher Jr.

4. DT - #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming in at 6'3 300 pounds, Ahmad Moten Sr. is a force to be reckoned with. Playing behind some of the best rushers in all of college football last season, Moten Sr. is here to make a name for himself this season. Wake Forest is a great matchup for him to do just that. Watch out for #99 on Friday.

5. DE - #10 Damon Wilson II

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Damon Wilson II (10) sacks Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Dustin Fletcher (9) in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damon Wilson II is ready to live up to the expectations placed on him this season. Wilson II had a breakout season last year at Missouri and has since transferred to the U. Like most years, Miami's pass rush is lethal. Coupled with the Demon Deacons' offensive line trouble, this will be a major point of contention.

6. K - #22 Jake Weinberg

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes place kicker Jake Weinberg (22) kicks a field goal in the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As always, we must highlight a specialist. In previous seasons, Jake Weinberg has struggled with accuracy. While scoring a lofty 82 points for FSU last season, his accuracy was shaky. Weinberg finished the season with a 63.2% field goal percentage. Since transferring to Miami, Weinberg has started the year off perfectly. Matching his career-long kick in his only kick this season, Jake Weinberg is hoping to start afresh this season.

To say the least, Miami is going to be a formidable opponent for the Deacs. This matchup has an upset written all over it. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.