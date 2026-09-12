Wake Forest Wins OT Nailbiter Against Purdue

After a back-and-forth game against Big Ten opponent Purdue, the Demon Deacons came away with the win in double overtime. Thanks to a clutch performance by Gio Lopez down the stretch, Wake was able to start the season 2-0.

With many questions regarding the game and how the Deacons would play, they ended up grinding out a gritty win where both sides of the ball had big contributions down the stretch.

Although Purdue had some great players and game changers, the Deacs got the job done on the road, showing that this team has incredible resilience and fight when facing tremendous pressure.

How the Deacons Got it Done Down the Stretch

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Kam Shanks (5) looks at a pass that's just out of reach during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just ten minutes left in the 4th quarter, Wake had a 10-point lead that it seemed it would hold on to for the remainder of the game. However, the Boilermakers battled back, sending the game to overtime and giving each team a relatively equal chance to capture the win.

After a great pass by Lopez to tight end Bryce Kania for a 24-yard touchdown pass, the Boilermakers were able to answer on a 9-yard touchdown catch by De’Nylon Morrissette on 4th down. With the momentum in Purdue’s favor, they followed up their score with another touchdown from running back Fame Ijeboi.

With the Deacons facing 4th down and 15, Carlos Hernandez made a fantastic play to get the first down and extend the drive, leading to Gio Lopez rushing in the touchdown. With the game on the line, Wake Forest offensive coordinator Rob Ezell went back to what was successful, having Gio Lopez rush in the game winning touchdown.

What Did We Learn From Wake This Game?

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert reacts to a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Deacons came away with the win, there was still plenty to learn from the results of the game. For example, the Deacons improved in terms of penalties, but they trailed in time of possession, a stat that Wake takes great pride in winning in every game.

In addition, Wake’s defense allowed 455 total yards, which is a lot for a team that prides itself on its defensive prowess and ability. If the Deacons hope to compete with Miami next game, they must fix up the defensive issues, as the Hurricanes have been one of the most offensively prolific college football teams to start the year.

Overall, while the win was nice and hard fought, the Deacons have plenty to improve on before next week. With their most challenging opponent of the season facing them, they have plenty to fix before they face the likes of the Hurricanes.