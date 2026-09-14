QB Report Card: How Did Gio Lopez Perform on the Road?

Following a stout initial performance, Gio Lopez was back for more on the road. The Demon Deacons had a handful for an opponent. Purdue fought hard the entire game, and Lopez had to play incredibly to keep the Deacs in striking range. Here is Gio Lopez's grade going into Week 2:

Quarterback Grade After the Akron Win:

While the game against Akron was a great display of his talents, Gio Lopez and the Demon Deacons had their first true test against the Boilermakers. Gio Lopez managed this game with incredible poise. While the offensive line had difficulty with Purdue's defensive front, Lopez was able to get the job done by being a dual threat.

In the air, Gio Lopez proved that he could make crucial reads with pressure in his face. Carlos Hernandez, Lopez's favorite target, finished the game with 88 receiving yards. Gio Lopez threw for a touchdown and 225 yards.

Only talking about Gio Lopez's passing performance would be inequitable to the holistic performance Lopez had. The dual-threat quarterback led the Demon Deacons on the ground with 59 rushing yards. With the offensive line struggles that surfaced in this game, Gio Lopez's ability to evade the pocket became an integral part of the game. Not only did Lopez collect a considerable amount of yardage, but he also ran in two touchdowns.

That's our quarterback 😤 pic.twitter.com/FhXXkanXsg — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 12, 2026

The most important part of Gio Lopez's grade comes down to his clutch performance. Gio Lopez showed exactly why he is the Demon Deacons' starting quarterback. While Lopez was visibly frustrated during the last drive of the game, he maintained composure. Throwing a dime to Carlos Hernandez, the Deacs were able to move the chains on a testy 4th and 15.

With all that being said, here is the updated report card for Gio Lopez this season.

It should come as a surprise to few that Gio Lopez maintains his grade of A heading into the Friday matchup versus Miami. His poise under pressure, decision-making with the ball, and his ability to win games prove why Gio Lopez deserves this grade.

Extra Credit Opportunity

This is just the beginning of the season. Wake Forest has one of the hardest matchups they will have all season next. To win this game, Gio Lopez will have to play at the level he has thus far. Miami has looked dangerous this season, and this Hurricane team wants to get back to the Big Game again.