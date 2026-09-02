Rival Report - Meet the Zips That Can Strike the Deacs

Following a very successful inaugural season for Coach Jake Dickert, the Demon Deacons are back in action against the Akron Zips.

In preparation for the first game of the 2026 season, here are the key players for the Akron Zips you should keep an eye out for.

Akron Key Players

1. QB - #7 Reese Poffenbarger

Reese Poffenbarger is a seasoned quarterback transferring from North Texas University. Prior to playing at North Texas, Poffenbarger also played snaps for Miami, Albany, and Old Dominion. During his stint with Albany, Reese Poffenbarger won CAA Rookie of the Year, All-CAA Second Team Offense, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

2. RB - #1 Jordan Gant

Jordan Gant is a stout running back. Gant was the first running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season for the Zips since 2008. Jordan Gant is a high-volume rusher, totaling 32 carries in a single game last season. Gant also averaged an astounding 4.8 yards per carry.

3. WR - #2 Marcel Williams

Entering his redshirt sophomore year, Marcel Williams is the primary target you need to watch for. Williams averaged 14.2 yards per catch. Marcel Williams started in all 12 games and totaled 45 receptions.

4. DL - #1 Cyrus Durham

The redshirt junior, Cyrus Durham, is a problem on the defensive line. Totaling 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, Durham wreaks havoc on the backfield. Wake Forest will need to be disciplined in the trenches to stop Durham from controlling this game.

5. DB - #20 Mehki Flowers

Mehki Flowers is returning for his final year of eligibility. Flowers creates a no-fly zone whenever he steps on the field, recording an interception and a PBU on the previous season. The Penn State transfer is hoping to take his game to the next level, and the Demon Deacons will need to be wary of him.

6. K - #47 Matthew Schramm

People do not show enough love for the kickers, and Matthew Schramm has a leg worth talking about. While he has drilled a kick from 49 yards, his true reliability comes through his accuracy. Connecting on 12/13 field goals and 16/17 extra points, Schramm almost guarantees points every time he walks out on the field.

While Wake Forest is the favorite leading into this game, it is important not to overlook the Zips. The Demon Deacons want to start the season right, and this is a perfect opportunity to do so. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.