Rival Report - Meet the Zips That Can Strike the Deacs
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Following a very successful inaugural season for Coach Jake Dickert, the Demon Deacons are back in action against the Akron Zips.
In preparation for the first game of the 2026 season, here are the key players for the Akron Zips you should keep an eye out for.
Akron Key Players
1. QB - #7 Reese Poffenbarger
Reese Poffenbarger is a seasoned quarterback transferring from North Texas University. Prior to playing at North Texas, Poffenbarger also played snaps for Miami, Albany, and Old Dominion. During his stint with Albany, Reese Poffenbarger won CAA Rookie of the Year, All-CAA Second Team Offense, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
2. RB - #1 Jordan Gant
Jordan Gant is a stout running back. Gant was the first running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season for the Zips since 2008. Jordan Gant is a high-volume rusher, totaling 32 carries in a single game last season. Gant also averaged an astounding 4.8 yards per carry.
3. WR - #2 Marcel Williams
Entering his redshirt sophomore year, Marcel Williams is the primary target you need to watch for. Williams averaged 14.2 yards per catch. Marcel Williams started in all 12 games and totaled 45 receptions.
4. DL - #1 Cyrus Durham
The redshirt junior, Cyrus Durham, is a problem on the defensive line. Totaling 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, Durham wreaks havoc on the backfield. Wake Forest will need to be disciplined in the trenches to stop Durham from controlling this game.
5. DB - #20 Mehki Flowers
Mehki Flowers is returning for his final year of eligibility. Flowers creates a no-fly zone whenever he steps on the field, recording an interception and a PBU on the previous season. The Penn State transfer is hoping to take his game to the next level, and the Demon Deacons will need to be wary of him.
6. K - #47 Matthew Schramm
People do not show enough love for the kickers, and Matthew Schramm has a leg worth talking about. While he has drilled a kick from 49 yards, his true reliability comes through his accuracy. Connecting on 12/13 field goals and 16/17 extra points, Schramm almost guarantees points every time he walks out on the field.
While Wake Forest is the favorite leading into this game, it is important not to overlook the Zips. The Demon Deacons want to start the season right, and this is a perfect opportunity to do so. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.
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Keylor is a sophomore at Wake Forest University. He is studying finance and statistics, yet he still has a keen interest in Demon Deacons sports. Growing up in the college town of Knoxville, Tennessee, Keylor found himself drawn to a variety of athletics. He channeled that passion into his high school athletic program, announcing, broadcasting, and interviewing every sport. As a writer for Wake Forest Demon Deacon On SI, Keylor will cover football, basketball, and baseball, but he is also looking forward to covering volleyball.Follow KeylorPiers