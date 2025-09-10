Rival Report: NC State
Riding the high of back-to-back wins, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack have made headlines of an ACC clash on a cool Thursday night. This fearsome matchup has even caught the attention of ESPN, with Matt Barrie hosting SportsCenter in front of the Wake Forest campus staple, Wait Chapel. In anticipation of the short week before game day, here are the players you need to know for the NC State Wolfpack.
NC State Key Players
1. QB - #11 CJ Bailey
Boasting a 154.6 RTG, CJ Bailey has been a driving force in the Wolfpack offense, especially against the Virginia Cavaliers. What is easy to see is his ability to pick up plays with his feet. Racking in three rushing touchdowns on the year, Bailey finds himself sharing the most rushing touchdowns for the Wolfpack thus far this season.
What is even more impressive is how easily he makes the right reads in the passing game. Committing to the run is a mistake the Wolfpack punishes, running play action and letting CJ Bailey do his thing. A highlight in film for the Deacs will be poised linebackers, watching the eyes and position of CJ Bailey, and not overcommitting.
2. RB - #3 Hollywood Smothers
With an average rush of 5.5 yards on a solid 39 carries, Hollywood Smothers is a bruiser with a very high top speed. Against the Cavaliers, Smothers made the defense pay by breaking tackles and dusting defenses when he broke the line. The read option play-action combo is lethal, and the running ability of Smothers only compounds the issue. Tackling and rush defense have been a struggle for Wake thus far, and the Deacs must keep Smothers within reach to win this football game.
3. WR - Wesley Grimes
Torching the defense against the ECU Pirates, Wesley Grimes is a name to continuously look for. With the obvious threat of the run, Grimes finds himself in favorable matchups consistently. Slowing the rhythm of the offense and keeping close coverage of Grimes are a must for the Demon Deacons.
4. LB - #10 Caden Fordham
Caden Fordham, a loyal redshirt senior from Ponte Vedra, Florida, has found himself sitting at the top of the tackle list for the Wolfpack thus far. His innate ability to break up plays and find where the play is evolving makes him a shining point of NC State’s defense.
5. DE - #54 Sebastian Harsh
Harsh started the game against Virginia in great fashion. Stopping an outside run, in a play I thought the Cavaliers were destined for at least a 15-yard pickup, Sebastian Harsh reached out and made a phenomenal tackle. He continued this strong play with a sack on the very next play. In an effort to score late in the 4th quarter, the Cavaliers were met by the 6’1 232-pounder and a host of other Wolfpack players.
6. LB - #8 Cian Slone
In the closing minutes of the game, it looked like all hope was lost for NC State. The Cavaliers were marching their way down the field and found themselves in the red zone. The ball is snapped and is heading for the endzone. Cian Slone ended all hope for the Cavaliers, sealing the victory with a momentous interception.
While the scoreboard did not reflect this, the NC State defense is clutch. However, consistently throughout the game, there were many holes that the Demon Deacons could exploit to win the game. Trusting Robby Ashford’s arm early to develop a passing threat is crucial. This game is a major testing point for Coach Dickert and the Demon Deacons, but in order to win, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.