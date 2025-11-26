Carlos Hernandez Earns ACC and PFF Honors After Breakout Game vs Delaware
This past weekend, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons improved to 8-3 this season with a dominant 52-14 win over the Delaware Blue Hens.
Quarterback Robby Ashford threw for a season-high 292 passing yards along with three touchdowns and only one interception. A large chunk of those passing yards can be attributed to Carlos Hernandez's performance against the Blue Hens on Saturday.
Against North Carolina only a week ago, Hernandez reached 100 receiving yards for the first time this season. The transfer from Washington State only built on last week's performance with 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns on only five catches. For his performance against Delaware, Hernandez was named the ACC Receiver of the Week.
A Late-Season Breakout for the Deacons
Over the course of the season, many thought that the Wake Forest rushing attack, specifically Demond Claiborne, would have to produce on an other-worldly level for the offense to find success.
After going down with an injury during the Deacons' 10-9 win over Kennesaw State, Jake Dickert and his staff certainly seemed to be in trouble when it came to offensive weapons they could rely on.
Hernandez, a wide receiver from Washington State, has appeared in all 11 games for the Deacons this season. While he's logged a catch in every game, Ashford's No.1 target has been freshman wide receiver Chris Barnes. Hernandez has totaled 445 yards and three touchdowns on just 28 catches.
With 15.9 yards per reception, Hernandez has now become a significant deep threat for the Demon Deacons' offense.
Hernandez Named a PFF National Player of the Week
On top of being named the ACC Receiver of the Week, Hernandez was also recognized on a national level. The junior from Alhambra, California, was featured in this week's PFF Team of the Week. Hernandez was one of the highest graded at his position alongside North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young.
Young totaled 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns on only eight receptions against the Rice Owls. Below is the full PFF National Team of the Week.
