See Which Demon Deacons Have Earned Preseason Honors

With the season less than a week away, the excitement around the 2026 college football season is palpable. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are nearing a Thursday night home opener against Akron and are trying to replicate and improve upon a very solid nine-win season last year.

This team certainly has talent, and it shows in the preseason accolades being given out across the country. Let's go through the list of four Deacs who've recently been getting praise.

Langston Hardy Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist

As undoubtedly one of the top players on this defense, Langston Hardy looks to continue to level up this upcoming season. The defensive end was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist. This award is given out annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Last season, Hardy earned an All-ACC honorable mention after establishing himself as one of the best defensive ends in the conference. He led the conference with 17 tackles for loss. It went beyond just the conference, though, as this number landed him fifth nationally in TFLs. Hardy is certainly a player to watch out for nationally this season as he looks to establish himself as a dominant force at the line of scrimmage.

Dallas Afalava Named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watchlist

Wake's interior defensive lineman, Dallas Afalava, was named to the 2026 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watchlist. He is one of 69 college football student-athletes from 36 different schools under consideration for this honor. The award goes out every year to the best player of Polynesian ancestry who epitomizes both great ability and integrity.

Ready to wreak havoc 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Nqlssr7TlM — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) August 20, 2026

Afalava was also named to the Watch List last season. He finished the year with an impressive 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, along with a forced fumble and an interception. Dallas will definitely be a force on a very strong defensive line this season.

Davaughn Patterson Named to Panini Senior Bowl Watchlist

Wake defensive back Davaughn Patterson was recently named to the Panini Senior Bowl Watchlist. The Senior Bowl is college football's premier all-star game held every year in Mobile, Alabama. The game showcases some of the best NFL prospects coming out of the college game.

Last year, Patterson was a workhorse, playing the sixth most snaps of anyone in the ACC. The production was good, as he led the Deacs in passes defended with nine. This also ranked sixth in the ACC. Look for Patterson to be a focal point in this Demon Deacon secondary this season.

Carlos Hernandez Named to Hispanic Player of the Year Watchlist

Last but not least, Wake receiver Carlos Hernandez has been named to the Hispanic Player of the Year Watchlist. This annual award is presented to the best college football player of Hispanic ancestry.

Lookout for Los 👀 pic.twitter.com/9epBaGUoWl — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) August 26, 2026

After a slow start last season, Hernandez quickly got it going, finishing with 40 receptions for 611 receiving yards, which was the most on the team. The late-season surge signals big things for Hernandez this year as he looks to be one of Gio Lopez's top targets.

What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

Opening night at Allegacy Stadium is this coming Thursday, September 3, at 7 pm. The Deacs will face off against the Akron Zips and look to start the season with a victory.