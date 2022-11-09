Wake Forest drops out of CFP Rankings

Wake Forest fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday, and on Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee made the same choice. Following their 30-21 loss to NC State on Saturday, the Demon Deacons are now unranked for the first time since before their win over Sept. 24, 2021.

Listed below are the full rankings.

Nov. 8 CFP Poll:

Georgia (9-0) Ohio State (9-0) Michigan (9-0) TCU (9-0) Tennessee (8-1) Oregon (7-1) LSU (7-2) USC (8-1) Alabama (7-2) Clemson (8-1) Ole Miss (8-1) UCLA (8-1) Utah (7-2) Penn State (7-2) North Carolina (8-1) North Carolina State (7-2) Tulane (8-1) Texas (6-3) Kansas State (6-2) Notre Dame (6-3) Illinois (7-2) UCF (7-2) Florida State (6-3) Kentucky (6-3) Washington (7-2)

Biggest Riser: NC State (22 -> 16), Texas (24 -> 18)

Biggest Faller: Oklahoma State (18 -> unranked)

READ: Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson: “We're still a good football team"

Four ACC schools are still in the rankings, but two teams dropped out. Last week, Syracuse was ranked No. 20, but they are in the same boat as the Deacs after a 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. NC State made a big six spot jump after their ranked win over their in-state rival. Clemson fell six spots after getting dominated 35-14 by Notre Dame, and Florida State joined the rankings after a 45-3 decimation of Miami. Wake Forest's opponent this Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels, slid up two spots after beating Virginia 31-28.

