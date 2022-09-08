Staff Predictions: Vanderbilt

The Deacs face their first road test of the new season on Saturday, taking on the 2-0 Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. Vanderbilt has won the last three meetings between the two teams, though the Deacons are double-digit favorites in this matchup. Here’s what our staff predicts in Sam Hartman’s first game back under center.

Essex Thayer

Having quarterback Sam Hartman back to lead the offense gives an immediate jolt to the team. While I expect the first drive of the game to start slowly for Wake Forest, they should hit their stride soon after. Against a defense that gave up 31 points to Elon, an FCS school, I don’t think the Deacs will have trouble scoring. However, I am concerned about Wake’s ability to stop dynamic dual-threat quarterback Mike Wright on defense. They struggled to do the same against Louisville’s Malik Cunningham last year, who scored a pair of both rushing and passing touchdowns against the Deacs. Wake will give up points, but not enough to put the outcome of the game in question.

Wake Forest 41, Vanderbilt 17

Ben Remis

Unfortunately for the up-and-coming Vanderbilt Commodores, morale within the Wake Forest football program this week could not be higher with Sam Hartman’s return. Plus, Vanderbilt reminds me of the Demon Deacons from seasons past—explosive offense, but a few steps behind on defense. Look for A.T. Perry to dominate in this game. If the Deacs play mistake-free football (as I think they will) Wake Forest will leave Nashville 2-0.

Wake Forest 41, Vanderbilt 24

Ben Conroy

Saturday’s weather forecast for Nashville is pretty nasty, with around a 70% chance of storms. I think this will prevent the Deacs from airing the ball out as much as they’d want to in Hartman’s return, and could lead to a lower-scoring game. Though I think Wake’s defense will perform well with LB Ryan Smenda Jr. back, I don’t expect the Commodores to be stagnant on offense. Vanderbilt has put up a combined 105 points through their first two games, including a 63-point outing in their opener against Hawaii. Despite the rain, with Hartman at the helm I expect Wake’s offense to gel and be effective all day long. The Deacs will roll down Broadway with a comfortable victory.

Wake Forest 35, Vanderbilt 17

Eliot Leadem

I expect Sam Hartman’s return to be an explosive one, allowing the Deacs to quickly outscore the Commodores in the first half. My bold prediction: A.T. Perry will have a 200+ yard performance as he reconnects with QB1. Vandy QB Mike Wright has shown his prowess in the run game, but I see big games from LB Ryan Smenda Jr. and DL Rondell Bothroyd disrupting any consistent offensive rhythm. I predict a high-scoring affair on Saturday, and the Deacs will emerge victorious and cover.

Wake Forest 52, Vanderbilt 23

Sam Rausch

The return of Sam Hartman has dominated college football headlines this week. With this in mind, it may take a few drives for Hartman to regain the chemistry with all the weapons the Wake offense has to offer. I believe Wake will have no issues putting points on the board in this matchup, but I definitely expect Vandy QB Mike Wright to have some success with his legs. Hartman will reinsert himself among the elite quarterbacks in college football and deliver an exceptional performance en route to a Wake Forest victory.

Wake Forest 42, Vanderbilt 20

Jack McKenney

We’ve got rain in the forecast for Saturday, and this could give a slight advantage to Vanderbilt’s offense and their dual-threat QB Mike Wright. I’m looking forward to seeing the Wake defense matched up against an SEC offense with a solid QB. However, after the display of dominance from RBs Christian Turner and Justice Ellison last week, I think the Deacons will continue their successful ground and pound game-plan on Saturday, defeating the Commodores by two scores.

Wake Forest 30, Vanderbilt 20