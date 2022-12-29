Three Wake Forest players declare for the NFL Draft

After Wake Forest's 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl, three Demon Deacons announced they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft through their social media accounts.

Just one day after the game, DL Jacorey Johns posted that he will leave Wake Forest. Johns did not play in the Gasparilla Bowl in order to begin his pre-draft preparations.

"I appreciate all my teammates and all the bonds we have made," Johns said. "To Deacon Nation, I thank you for all your support."

After redshirting in 2018, Johns played in nearly every game for the Deacons for four seasons, registering 131 career tackles and 8.5 sacks. His final season in old gold and black was highlighted by a forced fumble against Vanderbilt.

In his 457 snaps this season, Johns ended with a 74.2 defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, while finishing third on the team in run defense (78.5). Johns was also tied for fifth for Wake Forest in QB hurries with 15.

On Tuesday, team captain Ryan Smenda became the second Wake Forest player to enter his name in the NFL Draft.

"To my brothers, you make every day a helluva day," Smenda said. "There isn't a day that goes by where I don't have a smile or a laugh on my face. I have forged my best friendships with blood, sweat, tears and coffee at 5am."

In his five years with the Deacs, Smenda amassed 355 tackles, good for eighth in Wake Forest history. He also added 24.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. This season, Smenda led the team in tackles (117) on his way to an 81 defense grade and a second-best 81.3 run-defense grade.

DB Jermal Martin was the final of the three to declare on Thursday.

"My journey to get to this point has been nothing but adversity with the ups and downs," Martin said. "I [would] like to thank Coach Clawson and Coach Lambert for taking an opportunity on me and allowing me to showcase my talents at the highest level of college football."

Martin spent one season in Winston-Salem after transferring from California University (PA), where he was a first-team D2 All-American in 2021.

Martin played in 11 games with the Demon Deacons in 2022, playing 147 pass coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus. In those snaps, Martin was targeted 29 times and gave up 19 receptions (65.5%) for 199 yards and two touchdowns, but also had five pass breakups. He ended the year with a 63.5 pass coverage grade.

