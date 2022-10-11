Wake Forest Football: Key Midseason Stats

No. 14 Wake Forest is 5-1 through six contests and will finish the season with a six-game stretch of consecutive ACC matchups. A 45-10 win over Army puts the Deacs in a good spot entering the bye week.

Through six games, these three stats have been critical to the team's success.

Let’s take a look:

Efficiency through the Air

Wake Forest: 66.1% completion percentage, 292.8 passing yards per game, and 20 TDs

3rd in the ACC in average passing yards, 2nd in passing efficiency

Sam Hartman: 99 for 153, 1442 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions (175.8 passing efficiency)

2nd most efficient passer in the ACC, behind UNC's Drake Maye

Last season, Hartman emerged as one of the nation’s best with a memorable campaign. While leading the Deacs to a 11-3 record and an ACC championship appearance, Hartman threw for 4228 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Despite missing the 2022 season opener with a blood clot condition, Hartman has since returned to form. Ranked as the second most efficient passer in the ACC, Hartman has thrown for 1442 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions through five games. The success of Wake Forest banks on the play of Hartman, and with six games to go, he has proven he can lead Wake toe-to-toe against anyone in the country.

Forced Fumbles

ACC Forced Fumbles Leaderboard:

Ayinde Eley (Georgia Tech)- 3 forced fumbles Kobie Turner - 2 forced fumbles Malik Mustapha - 2 forced fumbles

The improvement of the Wake Forest defense has been significant so far this season. First year defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has put an emphasis on sending pressure off the edge and letting his players attack the quarterback. So far, this has worked in the Deacs favor. The pair of FCS Richmond transfers - defensive tackle Kobie Turner and safety Malik Mustapha - have surfaced as breakout players for the Wake defense. Forcing two fumbles apiece, these turnovers have put the Deacs in prime position to win games. Linebacker Chase Jones leads the ACC in fumble recoveries with two. If the defense can continue this type of success, the sky is the limit for the Demon Deacons.

Red Zone Offense

Wake Forest: 31-for-33 (93.9%) for 21 touchdowns

No. 1 Red zone offense in the ACC

No. 18 Red zone offense in the NCAA

For the second consecutive year, Wake Forest has the most efficient red zone offense in the ACC. The Deacs’ execution has been critical to their recent success; they converted at a 92.5% clip on 67 tries last season. This season is no different; through 33 red zone drives, Wake has scored 31 times. The two failed drives came on a missed Matthew Dennis field goal against FSU and a turnover on downs. The discipline of the Wake Forest offense with Hartman under center has been nothing short of stellar.

