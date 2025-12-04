Wake Forest Demon Deacons Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Jack Dickert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have announced their 30 signees for the 2026 recruiting class. After a tremendous regular season under Dickert in just his first year, Wake Forest continues to build toward the future.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown 247Sports Rating Gannon Jones QB 5-11/185 Cardinal Gibbons Cary, NC ★★★ Grant Lawless QB 6-4/195 East Lincoln Denver, NC ★★★ Christian "Duece" Lawrence RB 5-8/190 Thomas Country Central Tallahassee, FL ★★★ Kyndall McCaleb RB 6-0/205 Riverside Painesville, OH ★★★ Kobe Adeleke-Hokes WR 5-11/185 Peachtree Ridge Atlanta, GA ★★★ Devin Goldston WR 6-2/185 Leesville Road Raleigh, NC ★★★ Elijah Otieno WR 5-9/160 North Forney Forney, TX ★★★ Walker Bryson WR 6-0/185 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Waynesville, NC ★★★ Dominick Barry TE 6-3/240 Center Grove Greenwood, IN ★★★ Maximiliam "Max" Tillfeldt Retsler TE 6-7/240 RIG Academy Stockholm, SWE ★★★ Brady Shust TE 6-6/250 St. Joseph Regional Sparta, NJ ★★★ Dalton DeBoer OL 6-6/350 Northwest Lakeville, IA ★★★ Fletcher Turk OL 6-6/290 Hebron Christian Academy Cumming, GA ★★★ Dylan Durbin OL 6-6/260 Veterans Memorial Corpus Christi, TX ★★★ Langston Hogg OL 6-2/280 Cartersville Kennesaw, GA ★★★ Ryan Harrington DL 6-4/220 St. Mary's Preparatory Commerce Township, MI ★★★ Christian Harris DL 6-0/300 Archbishop Moeller Cincinnati, OH ★★★ Lucas Smalls-Allen DL 6-3/270 Blessed Trinity Catholic Roswell, GA ★★★ Cooper Long DL 6-4/275 Salisbury Fall River, MA ★★★ Cade Holles DL 6-6/240 Cherry Creek Centennial, CO ★★★ Sefa Sackey DL 6-5/210 Deer Park Accra, Ghana ★★★ Isaac Nelson LB 6-2/215 Carmel Indianapolis, IN ★★★ Monroe Partin LB 6-3/225 Bayside Academy Daphne, AL ★★★ Richard "Deuce" Dyce LB 6-0/215 Douglas County Hamden, CT ★★★ Somad Eaddy DB 6-0/150 Riverside New Bern, CT ★★★ Alton "AJ" Marks DB 5-11/165 IMG Academy Detroit, MI ★★★★ Mahamadou Siby DB 5-10/165 Byron Nelson Justin, TX ★★★ Micah Bright DB 5-11/185 William A. Hough Concord, NC ★★★ Micheal Ahoua DB 6-4/190 Avon Old Farms Torrington, CT ★★★ Larry "Trey" Warren III DB 5-11/185 Armwood Pahokee, FL ★★★

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Offense (15):

The Demon Deacons bolstered their offense with 15 additions in the 2026 recruiting class, including two quarterbacks, two running backs, three tight ends, four wide receivers, and four offensive linemen.

Defense (15):

Another 15 defensive players officially signed on Wednesday, including three linebackers, five defensive linemen, and six defensive backs.

Gannon Jones, QB - Cardinal Gibbons (Marietta, GA)

Height/Weight - 5-11/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 98

Notable Offers - Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Campbell, Elon

Scouting Report - Ranked as the No. 54 player in North Carolina according to 247 Sports… Named the 2024 CAP-6 Player of the Year… Earned a position on the 2024 HighSchoolOT All-State team…Named the 2023 CAP-6 Offensive Player of the Year… Three-year varsity starter at Cardinal Gibbons… Led the Crusaders to a 28-6 record and two 4A state final fours as a starter… Despite having his senior season cut short due to injury, Jones accumulated 6,250 passing yards, 69 passing touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in 2+ years of starting at quarterback… Produced a 4.1 GPA as a student at Cardinal Gibbons.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Grant Lawless, QB - East Lincoln (Denver, NC)

Height/Weight - 6-4/195

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 26

Notable Offers - Bryant, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Lenoir-Rhyne

Scouting Report - The No. 23 player in North Carolina and the No. 2 quarterback in the state according to 247 Sports… Rated as the No. 1 recruit Wake Forest all-time in the 247Sports era by the outlet … Ranked by Rivals as the No. 117 recruit in the country and the No. 9 quarterback … Finished 2024 second in N.C. in passing yards with 2,390… Named to USA Today's All-USA East Region team watchlist in 2025… Nominated by Prep Redzone NC for 2025 player of the year… Named to his all-region team in 2024 by HighSchool OT… In 32 starts over three years, Lawless has totaled 7,125 passing yards, 89 touchdown passes, 868 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns… As a senior, led the Broncos to a 10-2 finish... Threw three touchdowns in his final high school game…Also played basketball at East Lincoln, averaging 13 points and 7.8 rebounds on his way to an all-conference team honor his junior season… Won underclassman of the year at East Lincoln in 2024/25 for his achievements in football, basketball and in the classroom.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Christian "Deuce" Lawrence - Thomas County Central (Tallahassee, FL)

Height/Weight - 5-8/190

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 76

Notable Offers - Pittsburgh, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State

Scouting Report - The No. 126 player in Georgia… Named as a 5A preseason All-State selection by Recruit Georgia… Earned first-team all-region honors in 2024 after consecutive 1,000+ yard rushing seasons… Has ran for a whopping 118.0 yards per game and accumulated a team-high 29 total touchdowns in 2025, including 21 touchdowns on the ground … Tallied 1,468 rushing yards, 9.1 yards per carry and 18 rushing touchdowns as a junior… Helped lead Thomas County to a perfect 13-0 season, an offensive average of 53.6 points per game in their 13 wins, a regional championship, and an appearance in the 5A GHSA State Semifinals as a senior… Transferred from Lincoln HS (FL), where he ran for 46 yards per game and six touchdowns as a sophomore.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Kyndall McCaleb, RB - Riverside (Painseville, OH)

Height/Weight - 6-0/205

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 45

Notable Offers - Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard, Pennsylvania

Scouting Report - The No. 37 prospect in Ohio according to 247 Sports… Rated as the No. 21 recruit Wake Forest all-time in the 247Sports era by the outlet … Named first-team all-district and first-team all-conference in 2025… Named to the News-Herald's all star team in Ohio…Broke Riverside's rush yards, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and points scored records in 2025… Racked up 1,743 rushing yards, 8.3 yards per carry, 2,023 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns his senior season… Defensively, made 44 tackles, three TFLs and a forced fumble as a senior… Named third-team All-Ohio in 2024… As a junior, rushed for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns… Led Riverside to a conference title and a playoff appearance in 2025 after going 4-7 in 2024… Also competed in track and field; won the district championship for long jump in 2024.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Kobe Adeleke-Hokes, WR - Peachtree Ridge (Atlanta, GA)

Height/Weight - 5-11/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 206

Notable Offers - Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State

Scouting Report - The No. 146 player in Georgia according to 247 Sports…Four-year varsity football player…Named to Georgia's 6A Region 7 first-team all-region team in 2024…Led his team in receiving yards three consecutive seasons… Has amassed 1,751 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over his career… Finished 2024 second in Georgia's 6A Region 7 for receiving yards per game with 57.6…Totaled over 600 receiving yards and 500 kick return yards as a sophomore at Dacula High School… Led Peachtree Ridge to a 7-4 record in 2025 and consecutive playoff appearances… Played both sides of the ball in high school, also starring at defensive back.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Devin Goldston, WR - Leesville Road (Raleigh, NC)

Height/Weight - 6-2/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 214

Notable Offers - Gardner-Webb

Scouting Report - The No. 45 overall player in North Carolina by 247 Sports… Recognized as the No. 1 wide receiver in the greater Raleigh area by 919 Recruits in 2025… Earned Cap-6 4A all-conference honors in 2024… Eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 12 games as a senior…Led Leesville Road with 66 catches, 1,074 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in 2025… Amassed 2,166 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over three seasons of varsity football… Also played defensive back, recording two interceptions in his senior season…Helped lead Leesville Road to the basketball state tournament all three years he played on varsity… Starred in three sports at the high school level, competing in basketball and track & field in addition to football.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Elijah Otieno, WR - North Forney (Forney, TX)

Height/Weight - 5-9/160

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 346

Notable Offers - Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Fordham, North Texas

Scouting Report - The No. 294 player in Texas according to 247 Sports… Listed as an "Underrated and Unstoppable" 2026 receiver by Prep Redzone TX… Led North Forney in receptions (39), yards (811), and touchdowns (9) as a junior in 2024. Also ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns… Recorded 24 catches in 11 games for 456 yards and six touchdowns as a senior … In his junior and senior years, Otieno was a key contributor for his team, which went 18-6 over the two seasons… North Forney reached the No. 6 ranking in Texas entering the postseason his senior season … In his final playoff game, recorded an interception, forced fumble in addition to starring offensively…A multi-sport high school athlete, he also competed in the 100m, 200m and long jump in track & field.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Walker Bryson - Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Waynesville, NC)

Height/Weight - 6-0/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 31

Notable Offers - North Carolina, Indiana, Appalachian State, Charlotte

Scouting Report - The No. 47 overall prospect in Georgia by 247Sports… Rated as the No. 17 recruit Wake Forest all-time in the 247Sports era by the outlet…Finished his senior year with over 1,000 receiving yards and over 1,400 all-purpose yards while also having 16 total touchdowns in 11 games played…Tallied 47 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior while also totaling 1,257 all-purpose yards.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Dominick Barry, TE - Center Grove (Greenwood, IN)

Height/Weight - 6-3/240

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 76

Notable Offers - Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Kansas

Scouting Report - The No. 22 overall prospect in Indiana by ESPN… Named to the ALL-USA Indianapolis area preseason "Super Team" in 2025… Led all tight ends in his conference in receiving yards in 2025 with 413... Led his team in receiving yards and touchdowns his senior season… Led Center Grove to a 10-2 record and the 6A quarterfinals in 2025… Helped lead Center Grove to the Indianapolis 6A state semifinals in 2024… Named to the 2024 Junior All-State Team by the Indiana Football Coaches Association… Starred at multiple positions with the Trojans, playing tight end, slot receiver and H-back at the varsity level… Over three seasons of varsity football, Barry totaled 770 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Maximilian "Max" Tillfeldt Retsler - RIG Academy (Stockholm, SWE)

Height/Weight - 6-7/240

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 120

Notable Offers - Akron, Eastern Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville

Scouting Report - The No. 7 player out of Sweden… Captain of the Swedish National Team… Has appeared in international play as part of the Sweden U19 team… Gained experience by playing and training at the RIG American Football Academy.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Brady Shust, TE - St. Joseph Regional (Sparta, NJ)

Height/Weight - 6-6/250

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 75

Notable Offers - Air Force, Army, Boston College, Charlotte

Scouting Report - The No. 25 player in New Jersey, according to 247 Sports… Gathered 26 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns with a long reception of 40 yards in his two years starting at tight end at SJR… Three-year varsity player; began his high school career playing defense in 2023/24… Helped lead the Green Knights to three consecutive playoff berths and never finished outside of a top six ranking in New Jersey… Led St. Joseph Regional to a New Jersey Non-Public Class A state championship as a senior… In addition to playing tight end, Shust also punted, with a career 38.8 yard average… Two-sport athlete, also starred in baseball.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Dalton DeBoer, OL - Northwest (Lakeville, IA)

Height/Weight - 6-6/350

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 107

Notable Offers - Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic

Scouting Report - The No. 11 overall prospect in Iowa and the No. 3 offensive lineman in the state… Selected as a first-team all-state lineman in Iowa in 2025… Also named as a first-team all-district and named to the Iowa's Prep Redzone All Elite Team…Voted top offensive lineman in Minnesota in 2024… Listed to the Minnesota Star Tribune's 2024 football "Dream Team" ... Honored as an All-District player in 2024… Named to Minnesota 5A Skyway Conference preseason all-region team in 2024… Played three seasons of varsity football at Academy of Holy Angels in Minnesota before transferring to Waukee Northwest in Iowa… In his lone season with Northwest, he anchored one of the best lines in the state… Helped lead Northwest to a 2025 conference championship and the playoff semifinals… Also competed in high school and AAU basketball as a center.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Dylan Durbin, OL - Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, TX)

Height/Weight - 6-6/260

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 97

Notable Offers - Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Rice, Sam Houston

Scouting Report - The No. 143 prospect in Texas according to 247 Sports… Named to RallyPreps Texas' Offensive Linemen: Top Names to Know list… A key piece in an Eagles offensive line that powered its run game for 3,314 rushing yards and 7.5 yards per carry in 2025…Also played defensive end.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Langston Hogg, OL - Cartersville (Kennesaw, GA)

Height/Weight - 6-2/280

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 163

Notable Offers - Tulane, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Ball State

Scouting Report - The No. 200 prospect in Georgia…Selected as an Under Armour All-American…Named to the 2024 Georgia all-state first team in 2024 by the Atlanta Journal Constitution…Named first-team 7A all-region in 2024… Was a preseason all-state selection in 2025…Starred on a Cartersville team that reached the Georgia 4A quarterfinals in both 2024 and 2025 and the semifinals in 2023… A four-year varsity player…Anchored an offensive line that helped the Hurricanes eclipse four consecutive 2,000+ yard rushing seasons.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Fletcher Turk, OL - Hebron Christian Academy (Cumming, GA)

Height/Weight - 6-6/290

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 69

Notable Offers - Georgia, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Auburn

Scouting Report - The No. 87 player in Georgia by 247 Sports… Was named 2A Region 8 second-team all-region and to the Georgia Public Broadcasting 2024 all-finals team… Helped lead Hebron Christian to a 10-1 season and a region championship in 2025… Also helped lead the Lions to GHSA Private School State Semifinal appearance as a senior… After sitting out his sophomore year due to transferring, won a state championship while starting every game on both sides of the ball in 2024… Led an offensive line that paved the way for the team to rush for 3,268 yards in 2024.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Ryan Harrington, DL - St. Mary's Preparatory (Commerce Township, MI)

Height/Weight - 6-4/220

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 118

Notable Offers - Cincinnati, Fresno State, Bowling Green, Buffalo

Scouting Report - The No. 25 prospect and No. 1 defensive end in Michigan…Named First Team All-State and First Team All-Region in 2024 and 2025… Was the only junior in Michigan to be named first team all-state in 2024… Helped lead St. Mary's Prep to consecutive Division 2 state championship victories in 2024 and 2025… Recorded a sack and forced fumble in the championship in 2024 and two sacks in the 2025 title game… Named All-Catholic League in 2025 by the CHSL… Recorded 12.5 sacks, 16.5 TFLs, 35 tackles and two forced fumbles in the 2025 regular season… Recorded 12 sacks, 10 TFLs, 56 total tackles, an interception and two defensive touchdowns as a junior… Ability to pressure the quarterback and play the run from the edge earned him awards and recognition at SMPS.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Christian Harris, DL - Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, OH)

Height/Weight - 6-0/300

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 161

Notable Offers - Akron, Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo

Scouting Report - The No. 78 prospect in Ohio by 247 Sports…Won the Greater Catholic League (Ohio) defensive lineman of the year award for the second time in 2025…Named to the 2025 GCL South all-league first team… Additionally, made the 2025 all-district team…Named the 2024 GCL Defensive Lineman of the year… Named to the 2024 GCL defensive first-team… Helped lead Archbishop Moeller to win the regional championship and make the 2024 OHSAA state championship game… Totaled 33 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and two sacks as a senior in 2025… Amassed 49 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his award-winning junior season… Spearheaded an Archbishop Moeller defense that won three consecutive regional championships…Four-year varsity football player… In addition to football, Harris competed in the shot put event in track & field.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Lucas Smalls-Allen, DL - Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

Height/Weight - 6-3/270

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 94

Notable Offers - Kansas, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Buffalo

Scouting Report - The No. 86 overall prospect in Georgia according to 247 Sports… Named to the 2024 5A Region 2 all-region first team after a breakout junior year in 2024… Racked up 61 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two sacks as a senior…Over the course of his varsity career, he made 149 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and had 14 sacks… Led his team to the state semifinals in 2024 and the round of 16 in 2025… Finished his high school career with a record of 27-10 and three straight playoff appearances… Also competed in track and field.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Cooper Long, DL - Salisbury (Fall River, MA)

Height/Weight - 6-4/275

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 193

Notable Offers - UMass, Albany, Army, Maine

Scouting Report - The No.12 player in Connecticut, according to 247 Sports… First-team All-New England selection in 2025…Named first-team all-Northeast Prep Football Conference in 2025… Invited to the All-American Bowl National Combine… Recorded 41 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior… Played tight end in addition to starring on the defensive side of the ball.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Cade Holles, DL - Cherry Creek (Centennial, CO)

Height/Weight - 6-6/240

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 117

Notable Offers - Fresno State, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Scouting Report - The No. 19 prospect in Colorado, according to 247 Sports… Was a top performer on a team that went 51-4 over his four years of varsity football… Won a 5A state championship in 2024 and helped the Bruins to another title game in 2025 … Named as one of the five best defensive linemen in Colorado by Rivals/On3 in 2025/26… Named as one of Colorado's top returning 5A players in 2025… Had a breakout senior season, accumulating 88 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack… Finished his high school career with 139 total tackles.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Sefa Sackey, DL - Deer Park (Accra, Ghana)

Height/Weight - 6-5/210

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 134

Notable Offers - Virginia, Toledo, USC, Northwestern

Scouting Report - The No. 43 defensive end in the country by ESPN… Rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 30 player in Ohio by Rivals…Finished 2025 with 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble in just nine games played…Helped lead Deer Park to a 4-5 record and a playoff appearance during his first varsity season as a senior… Moved from Africa to the United States three years ago… Also plays basketball for Deer Park.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Isaac Nelson, LB - Carmel (Indianapolis, IN)

Height/Weight - 6-2/215

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 100

Notable Offers - Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic

Scouting Report - The No. 19 player in Indiana by 247 Sports… Only began playing football as a freshman, and by senior year was listed as the top safety in the state and a team captain… Recorded 103 tackles, eight passes defended, an interception, 2 TFLs and a forced fumble in 18 games at Carmel … Won the Metropolitan Conference in 2025 with a 8-1 regular season record… Key part of a Carmel defense that gave up just 15.1 points per game in 2025… Transferred to 6A Carmel after beginning his career at 2A Heritage Christian… Accumulated 78 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in his one year of varsity football at HCHS before transferring to Carmel… Two-sport athlete, set the Carmel 100 meter school record in track & field.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Monroe Partin, LB - Bayside Academy (Daphne, AL)

Height/Weight - 6-3/225

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 41

Notable Offers - South Florida, Air Force, Cornell, Jacksonville State

Scouting Report - The No. 18 player in Alabama according to 247 Sports… Rated as the No. 10 all-time recruit in the 247 Sports era by the outlet … Ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals… Named to the Alabama All-State team by the Alabama High School Football Historical Society for Class 3A following his junior year in 2024… Helped lead Bayside Academy to its first state championship game in ten years in 2025… Made 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2025… Finished ninth in the state of Alabama in tackles in 2024… Accumulated 440 total tackles at Bayside, including 208 in 13 games his junior year…Has recorded 19 tackles for loss from his linebacker position over the past three seasons… Awarded eight MaxPreps "Player of the Game" awards in 14 starts his senior year… In addition to playing defense, he was a lethal tight end, totaling 555 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2025…Helped lead Bayside to four playoff berths and a region title in 2025… Four-year varsity player…Three-sport high school athlete; also competed in baseball and basketball.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Richard "Deuce" Dyce, LB - Douglas County (Hamden, CT)

Height/Weight - 6-0/215

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 151

Notable Offers - Austin Peay, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Georgia Southern

Scouting Report - The No. 151 linebacker and the No. 159 recruit in Georgia… Recorded 134 tackles during his senior season, including 82 solo efforts and 9.0 tackles-for-loss… Helped lead Douglas County to a GHSA 6A quarterfinal appearance and a 9-4 record as a senior.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Somad Eaddy, DB - Riverside (New Bern, NC)

Height/Weight - 6-0/150

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 85

Notable Offers - Appalachian State, Boston College, Ball State, East Carolina

Scouting Report - The No. 17 player in South Carolina by 247Sports Composite rankings… Named to the South Carolina Mr. Football Top 25 watchlist in 2025… In his last two seasons at Riverside, Eaddy recorded eight interceptions (including one pick-six), six pass deflections and made 66 tackles…Named to the 5A Region 2 all-region team in 2024… Named as a freshman all-state honorable mention…Starred as a cornerback and a wide receiver at Riverside… Offensively, he tallied 23 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns as a junior… As a sophomore, tallied three interceptions and 29 tackles…

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Alton "AJ" Marks, DB - IMG Academy (Detroit, MI)

Height/Weight - 5-11/165

Star Rating - ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 36

Notable Offers - UCF, Oklahoma State, Akron, Bowling Green

Scouting Report - The No. 38 player in Florida according to 247 Sports… Recorded four interceptions, two pick-sixes, 33 tackles, six TFLs, eleven pass breakups, two sacks and two kick return touchdowns in just nine games as a senior… Named IMG National Team Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025… Recorded 38 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior…Transferred to IMG Academy after his freshman season, where he blossomed after playing just two games as a sophomore… A versatile player who has played at corner, nickel, free safety and returner throughout his high school career… Led IMG to a strong 17-2 record in games he's played in, including a perfect 9-0 season his senior year… Named to his all-region team as a freshman before transferring.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Mahamadou Siby, DB - Byron Nelson (Justin, TX)

Height/Weight - 5-10/165

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 41

Notable Offers - Army, Navy, Sacramento State, Tennessee State

Scouting Report - The No. 224 player in the state of Texas by 247 Sports… Earned a spot on the all-district first team for District 4 of 6A… Named as one of the 13 "Best Dallas-area high school cornerbacks in 2026" by Dallas News and named to the "Top 100 Area Players to Watch" list by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram… Recorded 38 tackles, a tackle for loss and two interceptions as a senior … Also played offensively in 2025, recording 42 catches for 612 yards and five touchdowns for the Bobcats… Helped lead the Bobcats to a 6A D2 regional final appearance during his senior season… Ran track & field in high school in addition to being a three-year varsity football athlete.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Micah Bright, DB - William A. Hough (Concord, NC)

Height/Weight - 5-11/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 207

Notable Offers - South Florida, Campbell, Charlotte, Cornell

Scouting Report - The No. 69 prospect in North Carolina according to 247 Sports… Named to his all-conference team in 2024… Awarded as a Prep RedZone North Carolina Junior Bowl selection in 2024…Finished his senior season with 33 tackles and a team-high four interceptions… Helped lead Hough to an undefeated season and the North Carolina 8A state championship… Starred on a Huskies defense that allowed just 7.15 points per game in 2025… Transferred from Cox Mill in Charlotte, where he recorded 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine pass breakups as a junior.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Micheal Ahoua, DB - Avon Old Farms (Torrington, CT)

Height/Weight - 6-4/190

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 72

Notable Offers - Syracuse, Army, Fordham, Monmouth

Scouting Report - The No. 7 prospect in Connecticut according to 247 Sports…Named First Team All-New England in 2025…Ended the 2025 season with 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries…Led his team to a perfect 10-0 record and finished the season as New England Champions…Played at Torrington (Conn.) High prior to a postgrad year at Avon Old Farms… Also was an award-winning running back at Torrington…New Balance Nationals All-American with a 24'5 Long Jump.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

Larry "Trey" Warren III - Armwood (Pahokee, FL)

Height/Weight - 5-11/185

Star Rating - ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 189

Notable Offers - Alabama State, Buffalo, Delaware State, Florida International

Scouting Report - The No. 222 overall player from Florida, according to 247 Sports… Transferred to Armwood HS (FL) for his senior year and helped lead them to a perfect 13-0 season and a 6A District 8 title…In his senior year during the regular season, Warren recorded 28 total tackles, four TFLs, six passes defended and an interception in ten games…He also returned kicks and punts, running two back for touchdowns… Helped lead Armwood to the 6A FHSAA State Semifinals against West Boca Raton… During the state semifinal run, he tallied eight tackles, as well as a punt return touchdown against South Lake… Also helped Armwood record three shutout victories in their run to the semifinals…Recorded 27 tackles, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his junior year at Pahokee (FL) … Multi-sport athlete, also ran track & field in high school.

Enrollment Status - SIGNED

All scouting reports are from GoDeacs.com

What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

The future of Wake Forest football is tremendously exciting. The program will take this time, though, to rest and recover before their bowl game in the coming weeks.

