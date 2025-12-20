Wake Women's Basketball Falls Short of Making Program History

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10–3, 1–1 ACC) fell short of the Miami Hurricanes (7–4, 1–1 ACC), 64–61 at home. In many regards, despite the loss, it was another impressive outing in what is slowly becoming the Demon Deacons' best season in the Megan Gebbia era.

The (Almost) Historic Deacs

Wake Forest's Caitlyn Jones (5) attempts a jump shot against the Miami Hurricanes, Dec. 18, 2025. | X: WakeWBB

Wake Forest's win over Georgia Tech to open league play was a first since the 2020-2021 season. However, this game had hidden and historic implications as well: if the Demon Deacons were victorious against the Hurricanes, then they would have opened the season 2–0 in ACC play for the first time since the 1989–1990 season—36 seasons!

The final score was not deceiving; the game was tight throughout. No team had a lead larger than eight, and Wake Forest led Miami 34–32 at the halftime break. The Deacs trailed by seven points with under 30 seconds to play, but Mary Carter (13 PTS, 6 REB) converted an and-one to cut the deficit to four. Then, off a forced turnover, Caitlyn Jones (6 PTS, 2 AST, 2 REB) put Wake Forest in striking distance. Despite the rally, the Deacs came up short, 64–61.

Four Demon Deacons hit double figures, including the aforementioned Mary Carter, whose 13 points led the team. Carter also tied for the team lead in rebounds (6). Aurora Sørbye (10 PTS, 7 AST) led all players in assists, and, through two ACC games, has 11 assists to just 1 turnover.

Defensive Excellence

The Miami Hurricanes' four losses this season have come against either top 25 teams or teams receiving top 25 votes. Wake Forest did not break this trend, but if they had, it would have been largely thanks to their defense.

The Demon Deacons forced Miami into a season-high 18 turnovers and capitalized with 18 points off turnovers. Additionally, Wake Forest held Miami's leading scorer Ra Shaya Kyle to a season-low 5 points. That mark was her lowest since Jan. 9, 2025.

Lastly, until the fourth quarter, Wake Forest blanked Miami of opportunities at the charity stripe. However, they finished the contest 7/8 from the line, while the Deacs were 6/9.

What's to Come?

Wake Forest's Mary Carter (14) attempts a layup against the Miami Hurricanes, Dec. 18, 2025. | X: WakeWBB

The Demon Deacons finish their five-game homestand and close out 2025 on Dec. 22 against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

To start the 2026 stretch of the season, Wake Forest travels to Pittsburgh, PA, to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (7–6, 0–1 ACC) on New Year's Day.

