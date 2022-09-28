Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner: “We want to be ACC Champions”

Head coach Dave Clawson used the word “gutted” to describe his team’s emotions after Saturday’s double overtime loss to Clemson. While pain from the loss still lingers, nothing has changed about the Demon Deacons’ goals for this season — they still have their eyes on Charlotte.

“We want to be ACC Champions,” DT Kobie Turner said. “Not only do we want it, we’re doing everything possible for us to get there.”

Turner transferred in from Richmond prior to the 2022 season and has become a crucial part of Wake’s defense. Rotating in frequently behind Dion Bergan Jr. and Tyler Williams on the interior of the defensive line, he’s recorded 16 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble so far this season. Clawson has sung his praises on multiple occasions, and the rest of the country is noticing his play as well. Through four weeks, Pro Football Focus has Turner ranked as their highest-graded Power Five defender.

There are always lessons within losses, and the Clemson game was no different. Turner said though the team and the defense learned a lot from Saturday’s game, they’re still confident in who they are and who they want to be moving forward.

“We’re definitely gaining confidence and gaining an identity,” Turner said. “But the number one identity we have has been set in stone since the first couple of games. We’re going to play hard. To keep going into the season, we’re going to have guys giving 100% effort.”

Perspective is important during the college football season. No matter the emotional highs or lows you might experience in one game, another test is always waiting. Turner said the team knows this and is embodying that mindset moving into Week 5.

“It really did hurt a lot of guys,” Turner said of the loss to Clemson. “But further than that, you can tell that these guys are excited for the rest of the season. It’s on to the next game — we’ve moved on and are prepping for Florida State.”

This is a crucial week of practice for the Demon Deacons. Overcoming a heartbreaking loss and setting up to face an undefeated Florida State team would require resolve and discipline from Clawson’s squad. So far, the team has answered the call.

“I think we’ve responded great,” Turner said. “We’ve been having a great few days of practice. We’ve been working our tails off because in this league, you can’t lose two in a row. We know that we have a big challenge on Saturday and we’ve been doing everything in our power to prepare ourselves for that moment.”

Of course, the potential weather disruptions from Hurricane Ian have been discussed almost more than the game itself. For Turner and the Deacs though, operating as if it’s business as usual is the only option.

“It doesn’t matter what the weather is, we’re going to be prepared for any situation,” Turner said. “If we end up preparing all this time just to not play a game, we’re going to be a better football team because of it. We definitely have the blinders on.”

