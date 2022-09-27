Wake Forest Football: Florida State Team Overview

Wake Forest took No. 5 Clemson to double overtime last week but was unable to pull off the upset, losing 51-45 in heartbreaking fashion. Sam Hartman broke the school record for passing touchdowns in a game with six, but it still wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers.

The Deacs need to reset quickly as they prepare to take on another divisional foe this Saturday. Wake is set to take on Florida State in Tallahassee, although the incoming Hurricane Ian may cause a change of plan. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

The No. 23 Seminoles are 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and hope to prove their legitimacy with a win over No. 22 Wake Forest.

Let’s take a look at the Noles.

Matchup and Team History:

Having faced off 39 times, Florida State holds an edge over Wake Forest in this series, 30-8-1. The Noles won seven straight matchups from 2012-2018 but have lost the last two meetings (22-20 in 2019 and 35-14 in 2021).

Florida State hasn’t reached the ACC Championship since 2014, when they captured the conference title and became one of four teams to make the inaugural college football playoff.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher resigned in 2017 to take the Texas A&M head coaching position, and things have soured for the Noles since his departure.

Willie Taggart was fired after less than two seasons at the helm, and current head coach Mike Norvell is now off to a 12-13 start in his tenure.

The Noles are undefeated through four games, and the Deacs’ suffered their first loss of the season last week to the Clemson Tigers. In one of the most significant meetings in the history of this matchup, Wake Forest will head to Tallahassee (maybe?) with the hope of spoiling the Noles’ perfect season.

Florida State in 2022:

With wins over Duquesne, LSU, Louisville, and BC to open the season, the Seminoles are among the elites of the ACC. The Noles have three consecutive ranked matchups ahead of them beginning this Saturday and will need to win at least two of three to remain atop the Atlantic division.

Norvell is gaining the support of his team with decisive one-score victories over LSU and Louisville, while quarterback Jordan Travis is emerging as a reliable starter for the Noles. The Noles will look to advance to 5-0 on Saturday.

Florida State X-Factor: Running Back Duo of Ward & Benson

The Seminoles’ leading rusher from last season, Jashaun Corbin, moved onto the pros and signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent. Corbin rushed for 887 yards in 2021 and was a key part of the offense. Replacing him is sophomore Treshaun Ward, who has amassed 350 yards and 3 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry through four games. Behind him is sophomore Trey Benson, who has chipped in 268 rushing yards at an impressive clip of 7.2 yards per carry.

The Noles are averaging 227 yards per game on the ground, providing a boost for Travis and the offense. In their matchup with Wake Forest, capitalizing on the rush attack and breaking off long runs will be critical for offensive success. A 53-yard run from star halfback Will Shipley ignited the Tigers early last week, making the Wake Forest defense look particularly vulnerable. If Ward and Benson are able to escape downfield, Wake will have an uphill battle on Saturday.

Offense:

Last season, Jordan Travis passed for just 1,539 yards through ten games. The offense was inefficient, and the Seminoles only managed to win five games.

Through four games, Travis is well on his way to eclipsing his 2021 passing total with 945 passing yards and six total touchdowns so far. Completing 65.9% of his passes, Travis has the no. 41 completion percentage in college football (Sam Hartman is 63rd at 64.0%).

FSU’s receiving corps features the trio of Johnny Wilson, Ontaria Wilson, and Mycah Pittman. Johnny Wilson, the Arizona State transfer, leads the way with 272 yards and 2 TDs on 13 receptions, while Ontaria Wilson and Pittman have each contributed at least 140 yards. Senior tight end Camren McDonald also serves as a reliable target, recording six catches for 120 yards on the year.

Travis’ offseason improvement has led them to an undefeated start, but he will have to outduel Sam Hartman to keep the Noles’ win streak alive.

Defense:

The 2021 Seminole defense surrendered 26.5 points a game last season, which led to seven one-score contests last season. Their opponents converted on third down at a rate of 41.3%, ranking among the bottom 40 in college football.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson led the 2021 defense with 12 sacks, allowing him to become a first-round draft selection for the New York Jets.

Safety Jammie Robinson is emerging as a leader for the Noles defense this season. Posting 84 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 2021, the junior has already recorded 21 tackles and 3 pass deflections this season.

Linebackers Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach lead the team in tackles, with a combined 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks. This unit is proving to be the anchor of the Seminole defense.

A poor defensive output in 2021 translated to a 5-7 record, but with an improved scoring defense so far (allowing less than 19 points a game), the Noles seem to have turned the tide. This new-look defense will be tested against a Wake Forest offense that has scored 37+ points in each contest this season.

