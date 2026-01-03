Wake Forest "Eggcels" Against Mississippi State in Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 4-4 ACC) took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-8, 1-7 SEC) 43-29. In many ways, it was a true-to-form 2025 Demon Deacons game. Nonetheless, the Deacs passed their final test with honors.

First Half

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons back Kordell Bartley runs back a kickoff for a score against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The first half transpired in typical Wake Forest fashion: the Deacs never let Mississippi State sniff the endzone and forced three field goals. However, the offense struggled throughout the half.

Luckily, after a game-opening field goal by the Bulldogs, Wake Forest's offense didn't even have to touch the field. True freshman Koredell Bartley took the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to paydirt. Bartley is from Greensboro, NC, and is the only Demon Deacon freshman not to redshirt this season.

Wake Forest's offense had six drives in the first half: they punted 4 times, turned the ball over once (Ashford INT), and scored a touchdown (Ashford to Kamrean Johnson).

Penalties have been a problem all season, and remained one through the first frame. Wake Forest committed 6 penalties for 50 yards. However, the Deacs kept Robby Ashford protected in the pocket, while getting to true freshman Kamario Taylor three times.

After 30 minutes of play, the Demon Deacons led the Bulldogs 15-9.

Second Half

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Jaxon Mull (12) celebrates his score against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wake Forest got the ball to open the second half, and three plays in, Jack Foley hauled in his first-career reception for a 64-yard touchdown. The Deacs converted their second two-point conversion off a Robby Ashford QB keeper.

The Demon Deacons continued their stout ways in Charlotte, allowing just four field goals until the third-quarter clock read double zeros. The Bulldogs found the end zone after a four-minute drive and converted on their two-point conversion to cut the Wake Forest lead to 10 points.

When it rains, it pours: Mississippi State followed its first touchdown drive with another. Kamario Taylor found Sanfrisco Magee for a 42-yard touchdown, making the score 30-27 in favor of Wake Forest.

With ten minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs earned their first advantage in the momentum margin.

With the balance of the game on the line, Wake Forest went on a 10-play, 63-yard drive that lasted just over six minutes. To cap off the lengthy drive, Robby Ashford cashed in for his fourth touchdown of the game.

Just over two minutes to play, Ashford scored his fifth touchdown on a pass to Ty Clark III that went for 62 yards. While many on the sideline wanted Clark to go down to milk the clock, he finished the game with 164 total yards and a touchdown.

Ashford's five touchdowns is his career high, and it was enough to earn him the Duke's Mayo Player of the Game Award.

Run Run Deacons

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) takes the snap against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite no Demond Claiborne—he's preparing for the NFL Draft—the Demon Deacons did a respectable job on the ground. As a team, they garnered 148 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. On the contrary, Mississippi State totaled 114 yards but averaged just 2.7 yards per attempt.

Wake Forest controlled the clock for 18:33 in the second half; Mississippi State held the ball for 11:20.

A season of triumph ends in the most triumphant way possible, mayonnaise and all.

Recommended Articles