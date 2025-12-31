How the Deacs Win the Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8–4, 4–4 ACC) are underdogs against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5–7, 1–7 SEC) in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The transfer portal and NFL Draft poached considerable talent from the Deacs, which makes this ACC-SEC showdown even more interesting. But, despite the perceived odds, this is anyone's ball game. Here's how Wake Forest can get it done in Charlotte.

Next Man Up

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

It has been a central and important theme all season: staying ready and embracing "Built in the Dark" have been essential components of Wake Forest's fairytale season. Against the Bulldogs, these attributes will have to be on full display for Jake Dickert to get doused in mayonnaise.

Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Chris Barnes (10) catches his third touchdown pass of the day during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With Chris Barnes and Micah Mays Jr. off the roster, the Demon Deacons are going to be even more reliant upon Carlos Hernandez and Sterling Berkhalter. Hernandez has been a star in the latter part of the season, and is now primed to continue his ascent. Berkhalter was busiest in the 13–12 upset over SMU, when he reeled in 5 passes for 58 yards. He has shown situational prominence, which will be welcomed against a feisty Mississippi State team.

It would be completely unfair to snub Sawyer Racanelli from this article; he has been the personification of "next man up." His first action was against Georgia Tech when he hauled in a critical fourth-down-converting pass. Then, to finish the regular season, Racanelli put up seven receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown against Duke. Considering this is his last dance, it would be fitting for yet another epic performance.

Lastly, it is possible for another player to come out of the woodwork. The Deacs can definitely get by with heightened performances from the above players, but someone like redshirt freshman Jeremiah Melvin could finally get notable action on the season's biggest stage.

Melvin is a four-star recruit out of Fayetteville, NC. He saw just 22 snaps last season and 3 receptions for 39 yards and a score this season. The 6-foot-4-inch wideout now has better prospects for showcasing his immense talent.

Farewell Demond Claiborne

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Demond Claiborne did not have to stay with the Demon Deacons this season. Really, many expected him to leave for "greener grass," as that's the new reality of college football. However, in true Demond Claiborne fashion, he stayed for his senior season and cemented himself in Wake Forest Football lore.

All things must pass, even Demond Claiborne's run as a Deac; Claiborne is now preparing for the NFL Draft in April. With that being the case, Ty Clark III has a substantial opportunity to impress. The true sophomore has provided moments of reprieve throughout the season, and now gets the chance to solidify himself as a viable backfield option for next season.

Blake's Take: While I envision this contest to be a difficult one for Wake Forest, there is a direct path to victory. We know Carlos Hernandez has game-wrecking potential, and that, along with complementary play all around, could be enough. But this is a perfect opportunity for more players than just Hernandez to jump into the spotlight. The Deacs have defied the odds all year, and if one of these pieces of the puzzle falls into place against Mississippi State, they may just do it again.

