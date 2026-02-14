Pair of Deacs Get NFL Combine Invites

The 2025 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9–4, 4–4 ACC) were historic on many fronts. Behind head coach Jake Dickert, the Demon Deacons skipped the rebuilding phase and are positioned as an ACC player. However, in addition to Dickert's electric energy and revitalizing efforts, this past season would not have been possible without Demond Claiborne and Fa’alili Fa’amoe.

The two season captains most recently played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, TX, on Jan. 27. Now, they will join the group of 319 prospects at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, from Feb. 23 to March 2. Claiborne will participate in drills on Feb. 28, and Fa’amoe will do so on March 1.

All-Time Deac

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Coming into his senior year, Demond Claiborne had sky-high expectations. While he did not win the Doak Walker Award or break 1,500 rushing yards, he was still a staple of Wake Forest's magnificent season.

For the season, Claiborne recorded 907 rushing yards on 179 attempts (5.1 yards per carry) and notched 10 touchdowns. 2025 marked his second consecutive season of reaching double digits in touchdowns, and his yards-per-carry average was a career high.

Against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sept. 6, Claiborne exploded for 193 rushing yards and 3 scores (both career-highs). In Corvallis, he tallied 170 total yards and a touchdown, en route to a 39–14 win over Oregon State. His performance in both games earned him ACC Running Back of the Week honors. Claiborne's 2025 campaign also ranked him in the top four in both rushing yards and touchdowns in the ACC.

Demond Claiborne's 2,599 career rushing yards are good for fourth all-time in Wake Forest history, and his 26 rushing touchdowns are the fifth most. Lastly, Claiborne is the first player in the Jake Dickert era to earn an All-ACC Team nod—the first of many players.

Wazzu to Winston

Fa’alili Fa’amoe started his career at Washington State in 2020 and made his first start in the 2022 season. In 2024 (his final year with the Cougars), Fa’amoe was a team captain and Lombardi Award watchlist candidate.

In 2025, with Wake Forest, Fa’amoe started in 12 games and was one of four Demon Deacon linemen to play 700 or more snaps. Part of a much-improved unit, Fa’amoe helped lead Wake Forest to the ACC's sixth-best run game.

Fa’alili Fa’amoe's final game as a Demon Deacon was arguably his best; according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Fa’amoe played his best football of the season when Wake Forest scored 43 points and defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Recommended Articles