Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
The Sun Devils handled Northern Arizona without breaking much of a sweat, and their offense showed flashes of balance that could stretch a Mississippi State defense still searching for an identity.
The Bulldogs beat Southern Miss but looked far from sharp, leaving questions about whether they have the horsepower to hang against a Power Five opponent that thrives on explosive plays.
With Arizona State laying less than a touchdown, this matchup is a chance for Kenny Dillingham’s group to validate the preseason hype and defend its top-20 ranking.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona State -6.5 (-110)
- Mississippi State +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arizona State (-225)
- Mississippi State (+184)
Total
- Over 58.5 (-110)
- Under 58.5 (-110)
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Arizona State Record: 1-0
- Mississippi State Record: 1-0
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Key Player to Watch
Sam Leavit, Quarterback – Arizona State
Sam Leavitt is the hinge on which this game swings. The sophomore looked poised in the opener, throwing for 257 yards while mixing in two rushing scores, and his dual-threat ability keeps defenses guessing. He doesn’t just extend plays — he creates explosive chances when things break down, which is exactly the profile that gives a struggling pass rush like Mississippi State’s trouble.
The Bulldogs recorded sacks on just 3% of dropbacks last season, worst in the SEC, and that lack of pressure is a dangerous mismatch against a quarterback comfortable operating from clean pockets. Add in the rapport with Jordyn Tyson, who snagged 12 catches for 141 yards last week, and Leavitt suddenly has a rhythm target who punishes soft zones.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Mississippi State has been a liability when forced to play from behind, going winless last year when averaging under five yards per carry — a real problem against a front that thrives on enforcing negative plays. Arizona State has been undefeated when hitting seven or more explosives, and with Leavitt’s improvisation plus Tyson’s vertical threat, that threshold feels well within reach.
Mississippi State’s defense was the worst in the SEC in yards allowed per game and sacks, which means Arizona State should have no trouble sustaining drives without penalties or short fields. While the Bulldogs will get their moments on the ground, the lack of passing punch and red-zone inefficiency makes keeping pace over four quarters unlikely. Expect a competitive start, but Arizona State’s balance and superior quarterback play lead to a late cushion that clears the number.
Pick: Arizona State -6.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
