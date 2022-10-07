Wake Forest Football: Q&A With Army Football Writer

Check out our Army Team Overview and our staff's predictions for the rematch of last season's shootout.

Danno Cabeza, the Editor of As For Football, answered our questions in preparation for Saturday's game between Wake Forest and Army. As For Football's website, along with their two podcasts, can be found here. They can also be followed on all platforms @AsForFootball. Read Cabeza's answers below:

What were the expectations for this Army football team going into the year? Has this narrative changed?

"We’ve gotten spoiled over the last few years as Army fans. We won 10 games in 2017 and 11 in 2018, and fans started thinking that this was the new 'normal'. 2019 was kind of a down year, but then they came back and won nine games again in 2020 and 2021 along with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy again in 2020.

Folks think this is who Army is supposed to be.

But every program is gonna have an occasional down year. We sort of knew coming in that we’d lost a really, really good nose tackle to graduation last year, alongside two really good inside linebackers and a really good safety. So we were watching the interior defense to see how it would come along. Alas, it hasn’t quite come along, and here we are.

I thought we’d be either 3-2 or 2-3 at this point in the season. And in fairness, we’re probably a grand total of half a dozen plays from being right there. What we really didn’t expect this season was Army’s fumbling problems."

Who is Army’s most indispensable player?

"The two captains. Safety Marquel Broughton is the defensive captain and probably the best player on the team. He’s second in tackles, has caused most of the turnovers, and is responsible for nearly every good thing the defense has done this season.

On offense, it’s center Connor Bishop, the second captain. Is the fullback dive working? That’s your center getting it done."

What is most concerning about the Wake Forest offense?

"Their sheer talent level. I think Wake would win this game by 30 just running straight read-option plays right at Army’s defense. We’re undersized on defense this year against maybe the best all-around team in the ACC."

In need of a conversion, which backfield option is most reliable for the Knights?

"Fullback Jakobi Buchanan has historically been excellent. This year, quarterback Tyhier Tyler has also been very good. Personally, I think they could run the 'QB Follow' a little more in these clutch short yardage situations, but it’s hard to argue against handing the ball to a 265-pound fullback."

After allowing 70 points to Wake last season, how do you expect the Army defense to match up against Wake Forest this time?

"Badly. We’re nowhere near as good this year on defense as we were last year."

What do you hope to see from the Knights over their final eight games?

"Improvement. They need to find some young players to step up. We could maybe use a new, young inside linebacker to play alongside Leo Lowin. We definitely need to find a new nose tackle.

If Army can improve down the stretch and BEAT NAVY, then that’s fine. Every season isn’t the mountaintop."

After rushing for 418 yards against Wake in 2021, what is your prediction for the Knights’ rush attack in this contest?

"We need to hit 350 to have a realistic chance this week. I think they might get there. Coach Monken is VERY good in these high pressure Power Five games."

Score Prediction?

"Wake Forest 45, Army 30"

