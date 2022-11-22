Wake Forest Football: Duke Team Overview

The Deacs got back in the win column Saturday night after besting Syracuse 45-35. Wake Forest will travel to Durham Saturday to face the Duke Blue Devils for each team’s final regular season game.

Both teams currently sit at 7-4 and will fight to secure the better bowl bid with an eight-win resumé.

Let’s take a look at Wake Forest’s opponent.

Matchup History:

In the 101-game history of Wake Forest versus Duke, Duke holds a 58-41-2 advantage. Wake Forest has won the last three matchups, outscoring Duke 143-to-41 over this stretch.

Last year in Winston-Salem, the Deacs won 45-7 as Sam Hartman threw for 402 yards and scored five total touchdowns.

Duke in 2022:

Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, Duke is having its best season since 2018, holding a 7-4 record heading into their final game. All four of Duke’s losses have been by just one score, having fallen to Kansas, Georgia Tech, UNC, and Pitt.

The Blue Devils will look to reach the eight-win mark as they square off with the Deacs on Saturday.

Duke X-Factor: Riley Leonard’s Success on the Ground

Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard has led Duke to a successful 2022 season, and his future as a starter looks bright. As Duke’s leading rusher, when Leonard has success on the ground, it usually pans out pretty well for the Blue Devils.

In games where Leonard has rushed for 2+ touchdowns, Duke has outscored opponents 132-to-58 in three victories. If Leonard is able to effectively establish a run game, this game will likely result in an offensive shootout.

Offense:

In Mike Elko’s first year as head coach and Leonard’s first full season as the starter, the Duke offense has been prolific. Averaging 33.2 points per game, the Blue Devils rank as the No. 35 scoring offense in the nation, a significant improvement over last season’s ranking (No. 102).

Leonard has added a dual-threat element to Duke’s offense, as he has totaled 2,403 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions through the air. On the ground, Leonard has added 107 carries for 621 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Alongside Leonard in the backfield, junior Jordan Waters serves as the lead back. On 116 carries, Waters has notched 557 yards and eight touchdowns. Behind Waters, sophomore Jaquez Moore (403 yards) and junior Jaylen Coleman (390 yards) have each carved out sizable roles.

Senior Jalon Calhoun and sophomore Jordan Moore lead the receiving corps. On 45 catches, Calhoun has tallied 637 yards (14.2 YPC) and three touchdowns this season. Moore has hauled in 49 catches for 567 yards (11.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.

The Wake Forest defense is surrendering 28.8 PPG to opponents this season, giving the Blue Devils' offense a prime opportunity to compete with the No. 15 scoring offense in the nation.

Expect to see a high-scoring contest on Saturday.

Defense:

Like the offense, the Blue Devils’ defense has shown significant improvement this season. After giving up nearly 40 points per game to opponents in 2021 (39.75 PPG), Duke has nearly cut this total in half (22.1 PPG).

Led by senior captain Shaka Heyward, the Blue Devils' defense has been a strong unit thus far. Heyward has notched 80 tackles (45 solo), six pass deflections, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a sack this season.

Former FCS All-American Darius Joiner from Western Illinois has made an immediate impact at defensive back in his first season at Duke. Leading the team in tackles, Joiner has recorded 83 tackles (56 solo), four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

As the most talented unit of the defense, expect the Duke secondary to give Hartman little leeway when throwing deep. The Blue Devils’ defensive backs matching up with the Wake Forest receiving corps should be a fun battle to watch on Saturday.

