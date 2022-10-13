Wake Forest Football: New and Improved Defense in 2022

Wake Forest’s unique style of offense gained notoriety with its efficiency last season. The fourth highest-scoring offense of 2021 (behind Ohio State, Western Kentucky, and Pitt), the Deacs offense put their team in a winning position in almost every game last season.

The Deacs’ inability to stop opponents defensively, however, kept this team from reaching their full potential. This offseason, head coach Dave Clawson made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill after holding that position. To fill the role, Clawson hired former Wake DC Brad Lambert from Purdue. So far, it's looked like a strong hire.

2021

Opposing YPG: 413.2 yards (217.8 passing, 195.4 rushing)

Opposing PPG: 28.86 points/game

2022

Opposing YPG: 384.3 yards (235.0 passing, 149.3 rushing)

Opposing PPG: 25.5 points/game

With Lambert calling the shots, the Deacs have shown vast improvement thus far. Playing with greater intensity has led to crucial turnovers and key stops.

Despite losing six starters from last season, the Wake Forest defense is playing with greater purpose and poise this season. In critical moments, the Deacs have stepped up to make big plays, none bigger than Liberty's two-point conversion attempt down one at the end of regulation.

Defensive end Rondell Bothroyd (3 sacks, 1 forced fumble) and linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (50 total tackles) were tasked with being leaders on this defense. The captains have stepped up to the challenge. Safety Malik Mustapha (2.5 sacks, 35 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles), linebacker Chase Jones (32 total tackles) and defensive tackle Kobie Turner (2 forced fumbles, 20 total tackles) have emerged as rising stars alongside them.

Wake finally has solid defense to go along with one of the country's best offensive attacks. Continuing the high level of play on the defensive side of the ball will be crucial for this team in the second half of the season.

