Wake Forest Football Star Announced To Maxwell Award Watchlist

One of the main focal points of the Demon Deacons offense is earning pre-season recognition

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
As fall camps begin around the country for teams, so do the pre-season award watch lists, including one of college football's most prestigious distinctions.

The Maxwell Award is given to the nation's best all-around college football player, and it is different from the Heisman Award. Last year, the award was presented to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and the year before that, it was given to Michael Penix Jr.

Seventeen players from the ACC were chosen to the Maxwell Award pre-season watchlist, including Demond Claiborne, the running back who has the makings to be a star this upcoming 2025 season.

One of Seventeen Or One of One?

Demond Claiborne is no stranger to the spotlight now after a breakout 2024 season, which saw him rush for over 1,000 yards. `

After finishing with 13 total touchdowns and 1,303 all-purpose yards, Claiborne was named to the All-ACC Third Team and could reach even better marks in the 2025 season with Jake Dickert's new offensive system.

He was the first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018 and would be the first Wake Forest Demon Deacon to win the Maxwell Award in program history.

Claiborne is one of 17 candidates from the ACC but is one of five running backs on the conference's pre-season watchlist. For Wake Forest fans, he is one of one, and he will be a dynamic force in Winston-Salem this fall.

Wake Forest will kick off their season on August 29 at 4 p.m. CT at home against Kennesaw State.

