Between the Tackles - A Close Look at the Deacons' Running Back Room
In the past years, Washington State University has boasted phenomenal rushing stats. Averaging 4.4 rushing yards per carry and running the ball on 55% of all offensive plays last season, Jake Dickert and the Cougars were a pride and true rushing offense.
As Coach Dickert takes on his new role with the Demon Deacons, one can only assume that the offense will run through a strong rushing offense. Here are the running backs that will make this possible.
Demond Claiborne
The man needs no introduction. Regardless of the struggles that the Demon Deacons had moving the football, Claiborne still performed at an extremely high level. Whilst the Deacons amounted for the 14th most points across the ACC, Demond Claiborne still rushed for the fifth most touchdowns last season. The electric speed of Claiborne has caught the attention of the nation, claiming himself the fastest speed in EA’s new game College Football 2026. Entering his senior year, there should be no expectation of regression.
Tate Carney
Averaging 4.1 yards a rush, Carney was the go-to relief running back for Claiborne last season. Carney is entering his junior year and is hoping to take the necessary steps to hopefully be the Deacons' top back entering the 2026 season. Carney found himself as a dominant goal line threat, racking in a stellar three touchdowns in the loss to the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns. In a perfect world, Carney could fill a role similar to that of Jamal Williams. With the high likelihood of Carney racking in more touches, one could expect him to move potentially into the double-digit range for touchdowns in this upcoming season.
Jamario Clements
Jamario Clements, a fifth-year eligible senior transferring from the Duquesne Dukes, had himself an electric 2024 season. Averaging a stellar 6.6 yards a carry on 150 carries, Clements hopes to maintain that production entering the new offensive scheme of the Demon Deacons. Clements’ most efficient game came against the Mercyhurst Lakers, where he drew in 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Ty Clark III
Because of the limited playing time Clark III has had thus far, the majority of his highlights have been from his high school days at Franklin Roads Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash in high school, Ty Clark III is an elusive back. One thing is for sure: Ty Clark III is someone you don’t want to play against. During my senior year, my alma mater high school faced Clark in the semifinal of the state tournament. Leading his team on both sides of the ball, Franklin Roads Academy went on to win this game in a 50-14 smackdown, and sent us to warm up the bus for our long two and a half hour drive home. Ty Clark III is a guy the Demon Deacons hope to take over Claiborne after he graduates. Going into the 2025 season, Clark III will be an explosive back who will likely give the Demon Deacons valuable reps.
With new coaches and players, fans are anticipating a revival for Wake Forest this upcoming season. Overall, the Demon Deacons have a strong running back core that looks poised for both the present and the future. Entering the new season, Wake Forest aims to be “forged in the darkness” and executed between the tackles.