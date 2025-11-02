Wake Forest Gets Dominated by Florida State for Third Loss of the Season
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were battered on the road when they traveled south to take on the Florida State Seminoles. With their worst loss of the season, 42-7. The Demon Deacons were the Seminoles' first ACC win of the season.
The Demon Deacons couldn't seem to get out of their own way, with six fumbles and one interception, repeatedly hurting themselves, and the Seminoles capitalized on the mistakes, making the contest not even close.
For the Deacs, it's their third loss of the season, and a humbling experience following the last-second walk-off against the SMU Mustangs the week prior. Meanwhile, the Seminoles secure the conference win they have been looking for all year.
First Half Discipline Struggles
Shockingly enough, the Demon Deacons actually had a solid first half, totaling 144 yards, compared to the Seminoles' 183, and were even averaging four yards per carry in the half. For the Deacs, they did what they needed to do; they controlled the ball and kept the Seminoles' offense off the field, managing the time of possession 18:01 to 11:59 in the half.
Unfortunately, the Deacs were playing the Seminoles and themselves in the first half. They fumbled the ball three times and committed six penalties for a total of 50 yards. One of those included unsportsmanlike conduct, which turned a 20-yard gain on 3rd and five into a 3rd and 20, moving them near the red zone to midfield.
Even after all their miscues and struggles, the Demon Deacons only trailed 14-0 going into the half, and were right in the thick of things as long as they could stop getting in their own way after coming out of the locker room.
Second Half STRUGGLES
With everything that happened in the first half, the Demon Deacons didn't seem to have learned their lesson, nearly replicating the exact struggles that put them in a deficit in the first place. They had three more fumbles and another five penalties, this time for 43 yards. As a team, they were outgained in the first half, 238 to 103.
Their struggles got so bad that head coach Jake Dickert opted to bench Robby Ashford in place of Deshawn Purdie, who immediately came in and made a difference, finishing six for 10 with 69 yards and a passing touchdown, and would finish with just 24 fewer yards than Ashford. Receiver Micah Mays Jr. was another bright spot on the offense, leading the team in receptions and yards with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Nothing seemed to go right for them, not at any level, and not in any facet of the game, proving to be a humbling experience for Dickert and his team after they had looked like they were turning a corner at this point in the season. Regardless, they lost 42-7, and now will remain on the road as they travel to take on the top-25 ranked Virginia Cavaliers.