Quarterback Carousel Reaches Critical Point Against Florida State
Wake Forest has gone with the two-quarterback strategy the last two weeks leading into Florida State. Robby Ashford started the first five games for the Deacs before missing the sixth with injury. Deshawn Purdie stepped in from there and showed his deep-ball ability in the game against Oregon State.
Purdie got the start going into last week; however, Ashford also entered the game and played some as well before being taken out in favor of Purdie again. A starter was not made clear going into the game against the Seminoles. In the words of Jake Dickert, they are prepared to do "whatever is best for the team." This decision may be crucial in Wake Forest's quest to pick up their fourth win in a row.
Both quarterbacks struggled to find a groove during the SMU game. Robby Ashford looked unsettled and was off target on several passes. Deshawn Purdie showed nerves early, fumbling twice on the first possession, which were both luckily recovered. He went on to throw two interceptions and fumble the ball inside the SMU ten-yard line.
Despite an overall lackluster performance, both quarterbacks still showed some bright spots. Purdie was leading the team down the field admirably in the fourth quarter, making some big-time throws. Maybe he just needed time to settle in. Ashford still has a lot of ability as a run threat, and he threw a nice touchdown pass to Eni Falayi against the Mustangs.
FSU Defensive Weaknesses
This offense can be successful if they can exploit weaknesses in the Seminole defense. Looking at the stats, Florida State is significantly better at stopping the run than the pass. Against the run, they have only given up 3.2 yards per attempt and seven rushing touchdowns to opponents so far.
Compare this to the pass game, where they have given up 7.3 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns to opponents so far. For Wake to be successful, they will need to attack this Florida State passing defense. Doing this will force the Seminoles to spread out and respect the pass, giving room for Claiborne to do damage on the ground.
Looking at these factors, it appears that Wake would want the quarterback in the game who can best throw the ball. Deshawn Purdie has been described as the better passer out of the two quarterbacks, so it seems like he would get the starting nod. However, turnovers will also play a huge role in this game, and Purdie's greatest struggle last week was the three turnovers he committed.
The coaching staff will have to decide whether to go with the more experienced Ashford, who is not the better passer but is a run-threat option and does not have as many turnover issues. Or will they turn to the young-gun Purdie, who has shown enormous potential through the air and with the deep ball, but could commit game-changing turnovers? Only time will tell, and we won't have to wait too much longer to find out. Go Deacs tonight!