Wake Forest Has SMU On Upset Alert At Halftime
The Deacs end the first half up 10-6 over SMU. Deshawn Purdie started the game at quarterback for the Deacs before being replaced shortly after by Robby Ashford and then re-entering the game in the final two minutes. A mind-boggling four turnovers took place in the final two minutes between the two teams. Despite some sloppy play, the Deacs still hold the advantage at the half.
1st Quarter Highlights
Offense was not much of a factor for either team in the first quarter. Both teams combined only accumulated 31 total yards of total offense, along with six total punts. The Deacs had -1 total yards at the end of the quarter.
The Demon Deacon defense started fast out of the gates as they stopped the Mustangs on a fourth-and-two around before holding them to a three-and-out inside the SMU 15-yard line.
The Deacs were able to put heat on the SMU punter, causing a punt that only went nine yards and set the offense up at the SMU 20-yard line. However, the offense could only muster one first down before having to settle for a red-zone field goal. Still, the Deacs struck first and went up by three thanks to a Connor Calvert field goal.
3-0 Wake Forest
After that, both teams trade quick three-and-outs with both quarterbacks missing throws and neither offense able to establish any ground game.
2nd Quarter Highlights
A few good passes by Kevin Jennings set up the Mustangs in Wake Forest territory, but the Deacs were able to force a fourth down, and SMU settled for a 36-yard field goal.
3-3 Tied
A Gabe Kirschke sack forces a fumble from Mustang's QB Kevin Jennings, and Deacs started with the ball on the SMU 14-yard line. It only took two plays for Robby Ashford to find Eni Falayi for a 12-yard touchdown strike.
10-3 Wake Forest
The Deacs started with good field position again, thanks to an SMU punt that only went 19 yards. They started at their own 47-yard line. However, they were unable to get anything to materialize and had to punt the ball right back to the Mustangs despite the shorter field.
A Kevin Jennings strike for 49 yards to RJ Maryland set the Mustangs up in Wake Forest territory again. However, the bend don't break mentality continued for this defense as they held the Mustangs to a 35-yard field goal to stay in front.
10-6 Wake Forest
The Deacs got creative and tried a fake punt, which was successful, but was called back due to an illegal formation. Jake Dickert very much disagreed with the call.
Things then went from bad to worse as Carlos Hernandez muffed a punt, which gave SMU the ball back around midfield.
However, Karon Prunty saves the Deacs as he picks off Kevin Jennings to keep the Mustangs from scoring. Deacs got the ball back with 39 seconds to go.
The back-and-forth continues in the final two minutes as Deshawn Purdie re-enters the game and throws an interception back to the Mustangs.
The Deacs then get the ball back thanks to a Davaughn Patterson forced fumble. Deshawn Purdie completed two good passes, but Calvert missed wide left on a 54-yard attempt to end the first half and a crazy final two minutes.
Team Stats
Wake Forest
SMU
First Downs
6
6
Third Down Efficency
1-8
3-11
Fourth Down Efficency
0-0
0-1
Total Yards
73
165
Passing Yards
57
120
Rushing Yards
16
45
Turnovers
2
3
Time Sacked
1
2
Penalties (yards)
3
2