What Jake Dickert's Long-Term Contract Means for the Deacs

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8–4, 4–4 ACC) have hit the eight-win mark for the 11th time in program history, and are going to their eighth bowl game in the last 10 seasons. Not only has this season been historic, but it was completely unexpected. As a result of this immediate success, the Demon Deacons and Jake Dickert put pen to paper on a long-term marriage.

“Our family could not be more grateful to call Wake Forest and Winston-Salem home. Over the last 11-plus months, our staff and student-athletes have embraced a new process of being ‘Built in the Dark.’ When John [Currie] approached me a few weeks ago about the University’s desire to further invest in our program, I was both humbled and energized. There has never been a better time to be a Demon Deacon.” Head Coach Jake Dickert

The Coaching Drama

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The talk of the college football world has been Lane Kiffin. Kiffin became the head coach of Ole Miss in 2020 and methodically built the Rebels into a perennial threat. According to ESPN, Ole Miss has a better-than-99% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

However, as we also know, Coach Kiffin recently and controversially left the Rebels for LSU's head coaching vacancy. While that is a debate for another time, coaching security has become just as scarce as player security in this new college football landscape. Jake Dickert had to come from somewhere after all...

However, this extension by Dickert and Wake Forest not only gives the Deacon faithful peace of mind but also the players (rostered, committed, and prospective). It has been just one season, but Coach Dickert's immense success following back-to-back four-win seasons jump-started murmurs about how long he'll be in Winston-Salem before leaving for "greener grass". Now, that discussion appears to be put to bed.

Double-Down Investment

Head coach Jake Dickert and Nick Andersen (45) celebrate following Wake Forest's 30–23 victory over Virginia Tech, Oct. 4, 2025. | Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

This entire season for Wake Forest has revolved around "Built in the Dark" and brotherhood; having each other's back. It often takes a while for culture to take root under a new regime, but the Demon Deacons caught lightning in a bottle.

The Deacs were elite on defense, and saw a complete reversal from last season; they allowed fewer than 15 points seven times, two of which were against SMU and ranked Virginia. Offensively, the regular season was not without adversity, but stars like Carlos Hernandez and Chris Barnes emerged, generating much-needed sparks and hope.

Blake's Take: As a Wake Forest student, the transformation in the hope felt on campus and in the community is phenomenal. I go to the Jake Dickert Show every week, and the crowds, as of late, are the best I've seen. Coach Dickert's positive mental attitude and dedication are contagious, so it only makes sense for Wake Forest to lock down their program leader for the foreseeable future—especially amid an era that promotes being disloyal.

The Demon Deacons await their bowl game designation, which will come on Sunday, Dec. 7. There has been speculation of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, the Fenway Bowl in Boston, Massachusetts, the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland, and the Duke's Mayo Bowl in nearby Charlotte, North Carolina.

