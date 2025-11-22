Wake Forest in Full Control After One Half Against the Delaware Blue Hens
The Deacs' offense looked like they were shot out of a cannon to start the game. The first half featured no punts for the Deacs, but plenty of chunk plays that put points on the board. Let's take you through some of the big moments so far.
First Quarter Highlights
The Deacs made the most of their opening drive. They marched 84 yards down the field while leaning on their run game. Claiborne and Clark alternated for some solid runs to put the Deacs in position. A huge fourth-and-three play around the Delaware 40-yard line consisted of a short pass from Ashford to Claiborne, who was able to keep the drive alive. It is ultimately Claiborne who ran it up the middle for the one-yard score.
7-0 Wake Forest
The Deacs kept things rolling on their second drive. Robby Ashford used his legs to convert on a critical fourth-and-one play in the Blue Hens' territory. After that, it was a combination of consistent ground and air attacks from the Wake offense. This time, it was Ty Clark who ran it in from 13 yards out for the Wake Forest touchdown.
15-0 Wake Forest
The Wake Forest defense showed up early and made it very hard for the Blue Hens to establish any momentum. Delaware only mustered 35 yards in the first quarter. Nick Andersen was all over the field, as usual, getting a big tackle in the open field on a QB keeper to blow up the play.
The Wake offense ran for 96 yards in the first quarter. Claiborne and Clark both had over 30 yards each, and each put a touchdown on the board for the Deacs. The Deacs were also 2/2 on fourth down conversions in the opening quarter; both were critical in keeping scoring drives alive.
Second Quarter Highlights
The Deacs' streak of holding opponents without a touchdown, which goes all the way back to the Florida State game, officially ends thanks to a pass from Nick Minicucci that was caught by Viron Ellison Jr and went for 43 yards, and the Blue Hens score. Looked like a defensive miscommunication from the start, as no one picked up the running back. Minicucci made some other big throws on the drive as well to get the Blue Hens in position.
Wake Forest 15-7
On a third and nine, Robby Ashford was able to come up with a 43-yard quarterback run that went all the way to the Delaware 31. After that big play, the drive stalled out, but they still came away with points thanks to a 44-yard field goal from Conner Calvert.
Wake Forest 18-7
The good vibes continued for the Deacs. A short pass from Robby Ashford went to Chris Barnes on the perimeter and was taken for 78 yards down to the Delaware 10-yard line. From there, Robby Ashford ran it in for the Deacs' touchdown, their third of the game.
Wake Forest 25-7
The Deacs then come up with some special teams playmaking as the kickoff after the score is mishandled by the Blue Hens and recovered by Whittman Whaley for Wake Forest. The Deacs cannot put a drive together, but still come away with three points thanks to a 54-yard Conner Calvert field goal.
Wake Forest 28-7
The Deacs get the ball back in their own territory thanks to a Blue Hens' fumble recovered by Wake. From there, Ashford threw a bomb to Carlos Hernandez that went for 79 yards and a touchdown. Longest pass of the day, and one of the best balls I have seen Ashford throw. Hernandez in great position as well.
Wake Forest 35-7
That is where the first half of play ended. It was an exciting one for the Deacs, to say the least. The offense came away with many explosive plays, and defense and special teams each forced turnovers. Wake Forest is in full control right now.