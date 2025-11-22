Deacon Dreams March On. Where Does Wake Forest Now Sits in Bowl Game Projections?
This is now our fifth issue of"Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better). We will preview upcoming matchups and talk about projections for the rest of the season. Wake is now officially bowl eligible! We will share their most likely paths with you.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons played a complete game in a victory over rival UNC. Now the Deacs have secured seven wins with two games remaining. Who would have thought the Deacs would be the first North Carolina team in the ACC to clinch bowl eligibility? This season has been a huge success, and the Dickert era is very much resonating with fans, but there is still more football to be played. Dickert emphasized that Wake's focus and preparation must be on point this week against Delaware. The Deacs cannot take their foot off the gas.
Right now, ESPN is projecting two bowl matchups for the Deacs. One is the Go Bowling Military Bowl against Navy, and the other is the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State. CBS has Wake projected to play in the Fenway Bowl against Temple. So as you can see, the possibilities are plentiful, and it will benefit the Deacs to play some good football in closing out the regular season. Let's take a look at the remaining path:
11/22 vs Delaware
Senior week is finally upon us as over 30 Deacs prepare to play their last game at Allegacy Stadium on Saturday. It will certainly be an emotional game for many, including guys like Nick Andersen and Demond Claiborne, who have been in the program for years. However, Wake will still have to come out ready to play in order not to get clipped against a Blue Hens team that is fighting for bowl eligibility themselves.
Considering it's their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a solid season, sitting at 5-5, one game away from going bowling. They are 3-4 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. They are coming off a tough loss to Sam Houston, but have also played some strong games this season. Wake will have to try to put the game away early. This Wake Forest team has truly come so far, and I predict those seniors will go out with a victory!
Prediction
Wake Forest 34 - Delaware 14
Wake Forest now 8-3
Bowl Projections:
A win in this one doesn't do that much since it's against a lower-level non-conference opponent from Conference USA. A loss in this one would certainly be damaging and probably knock Wake out of contention for games like the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, or Sun Bowl. A loss here would likely put Wake in position for the Fenway Bowl or Pinnstripe Bowl if I had to guess.
11/29 at Duke
The Demon Deacons will cap off their season with a rivalry game in Durham. Jake Dickert got his first rivalry victory under his belt by beating UNC. Now, he will get a chance to do it again against the Blue Devils. Duke has been a difficult team to read all season. They started slow before seeming to hit their stride, and then suffered back-to-back losses to UConn and Virginia.
Duke will play another big rivalry game against UNC this week, while Wake plays Delaware. Darian Mensah may be the best QB the Deacs have seen all season when they face Duke. He is dynamic and a good playmaker. I have been choosing Duke to win this game, being at home, but with how they have looked over the past couple of weeks compared to Wake Forest, I am going to change my pick. I think Wake Forest finishes their season on a high note and keeps the chase for ten wins alive.
Prediction
Wake Forest 24 - Duke 20
Wake Forest now 9-3
Bowl Projections:
This game certainly looms large when it comes to bowl implications. Duke is one win away from clinching bowl eligibility, which they could get either this week or next week. This game could be considered a play-in game for the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. Location-wise, it makes the most sense for these teams, so the one to win may get the bid. A win would also put Wake in a prime position for the Sun Bowl or Holiday Bowl. A loss would probably not kill the Deacs; it would just mean they would not be going to Charlotte.
There you have it. With two games left in the regular season, the excitement is only ramping up. Hope the Deacs will get a big crowd for senior day this Saturday and then play well in another big rivalry game. Go Deacs!