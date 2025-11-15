Wake Forest Leads Rival Tar Heels at Halftime
UNC and Wake Forest are battling through one half in Winston-Salem. Wake scored a touchdown on their opening drive and never gave up the lead. However, UNC walked off the half, making a 57-yard field goal to stay within one score. The Deacs' offense is looking improved, but one more full half of play will be required to secure victory. Here are some of the highlights from the first half:
First Quarter Highlights
The Deacs got the ball first and ended up with a touchdown thanks to a happy accident. Robby Ashford came out making good plays with his legs, but fumbled one after a good gain. The ball was then picked up by Wake receiver Carlos Hernandez and run in for the score. Hernandez returned the fumble 50 yards for the score after Ashford's ten-yard gain.
7-0 Wake Forest
UNC came out firing early with Gio Lopez completing some key passes to convert on third downs. In the first quarter, he was an accurate 6-9 for 57 yards. The Wake defense stood firm on the rushing attack, though, holding the Tar Heels to just 17 total rushing yards for the quarter.
Second Quarter Highlights
UNC continued to push the ball into Wake territory. A big tackle-for-loss from Dylan Hazen and Aiden Hall forces them to settle for a 40-yard field goal. The Deacs' defense showed some weak spots, but was still able to step up when it mattered and keep the Tar Heels out of the end zone.
7-3 Wake Forest
A Wake Forest drive starting from their own 11 started promising, but North Carolina was able to force a fumble on a Demond Claiborne run. They took over around the Wake 30-yard line. The defense stepped up in a big way to force a field goal attempt. That attempt was then blocked by Nick Andersen. This was a big play for Wake to keep the Tar Heels off the board.
Wake Forest put together a solid drive near the end of the half. After a drop pass by Claiborne on a 3rd and 1, Ashford picked up the fourth-down conversion on the ground to keep the drive alive. A roughing the passer penalty after that got the Deacs even closer to the end zone. Claiborne then rushed the ball up the middle for 12 yards and a Demon Deacon touchdown. The 13-play drive resulted in a touchdown for Wake.
14-3 Wake Forest
UNC took over with 1:47 left in the half. Their drive was helped by a late hit penalty on Aiden Hall. Gio Lopez was able to get the ball to the Wake 47. From there, UNC made a 57-yard field goal attempt to walk off into halftime.
14-6 Wake Forest
Team Stats
Wake Forest
North Carolina
First Downs
11
9
Third Down Efficiency
3-6
3-7
Fourth Down Efficency
1-1
0-0
Total Yards
198
131
Passing Yards
125
37
Rushing Yards
73
94
Turnovers
1
0
Times Sacked
1
1
Penalties (Yards)
1 (15)
3 (34)
UNC will receive the kickoff to start the second half.